A few years ago, I began to notice things had really slowed down in the bedroom department.

My energy, stamina, and sex drive were all low, and it was only getting worse.

After researching my options, I discovered these supplements called male enhancement pills that claim to boost your sex drive and help you get and maintain erections.

To see if they really work, I researched the ingredients, read customer reviews, and tried them myself.

Most of the products I tried did nothing, but through trial and error, I found some that worked great and transformed my sex life for the better.

So I’m writing this article today to talk about the top 5 best male enhancement pills that actually work:

1: Performer 8

First place on my list of the best male enhancement pills is Performer 8.

I tried more than 10 of the most popular male enhancement pills for sale online, and in my opinion, Performer 8 is the best of them all.

It’s called Performer 8 because they say it will 8x your bedroom performance and will:

Increase blood flow to the penis.

Boost sex drive.

Improve erection hardness.

Help you maintain an erection.

Increase semen volume.

Prevent premature ejaculation.

Performer 8 contains a science-backed list of ingredients you can read more about here.

After doing some research of my own on the ingredients, I learned a few interesting things:

This study on Panax Ginseng found that men who took 900 mg daily reported firmer, longer-lasting erections after just two weeks.

This study on Muira Puama Extract revealed that 62% of men who took it for two weeks reported higher libido and 52% experienced stronger erections, and 62% had higher libido.

Barrenwort (Horny Goat Weed) has been scientifically proven to improve blood flow and increase the firmness of erections.

After researching the ingredients and being impressed with what I learned, I ordered some Performer 8 and gave it a try.

It wasn’t long before I began to feel the effects:

After a few days, I noticed a big boost to my sex drive.

Within a week, I was getting erections more often and they were much bigger and firmer.

Me and my wife started having regular sex again, and best of all, I was able to maintain my erection and keep it up.

This continued to improve over the next month until I felt like I was in my twenties again and my sex drive was so high that I could get it up at any time of the day.

The best part is that I can now finally last long enough to satisfy my wife, which made it all worthwhile.

If I could recommend just one product to help transform your sex life, Performer 8 would be it.

It also comes with a 100% lifetime money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.

2: Semenoll

Second place on my list of the best male enhancement pills is Semenoll.

Semenoll is primarily aimed at men who want to boost their sperm count and fertility. Still, I found it to be a good performance enhancer.

The website says it supports male fertility and is aimed at men who want to increase their chances of starting a family.

Semenoll also claims to enhance sexual performance and is said to increase sex drive, erection quality, and energy.

Semenoll contains seven natural ingredients that are all well-researched and safe to use:

Evidence shows that these ingredients can boost fertility and bedroom performance.

Tribulus Terrestris extract has been proven to boost testosterone levels by up to 78% in men with low sperm count while simultaneously treating erectile dysfunction.

Maca root extract is a natural aphrodisiac that has been used for centuries to help improve sexual stamina and desire. This clinical study found that Maca boosts libido by up to 50% compared with a placebo.

L-Arginine Hydrochloride is a key amino acid that helps increase blood flow to the genitals. It has been shown to play a potentially important role in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. This study found that 92.5% of men who took L-arginine for 12 weeks were able to achieve a normal erection without experiencing any side effects.

After reading several reviews on the official website, I decided to test it myself, and here’s what happened.

Within the first week, I noticed my sex drive was through the roof, and my erections were much firmer.

By the second week, I noticed I was producing a lot more sperm, so I can see why they call it a male fertility booster.

Semenoll is backed by a 100-day money-back guarantee, so you can test it for up to three months and get a refund if it isn’t for you.

3: Male Extra

Third place on my list of the best male enhancement pills is Male Extra.

I recently tried Male Extra, and it definitely improved my erections.

They felt harder and lasted longer, which improved my sexual performance. Of all the male enhancement pills I’ve tried, I’d rate Male Extra as the third best.

It contains 100% natural ingredients that are backed by multiple studies.

Here’s a quick look at three key ingredients in Male Extra and the clinical studies proving their effectiveness:

Ellagic Acid is a polyphenol antioxidant found in high concentrations in pomegranates. It has been proven to increase blood flow and improve erectile dysfunction when taken for at least eight weeks.

Niacin, or Vitamin B3, has been shown during a 12-week clinical trial to improve erectile function in patients suffering from moderate to severe erectile dysfunction (ED). It works by reducing lipid levels and boosting blood flow, making it easier to achieve and maintain an erection.

Cordyceps is an edible medicinal fungus that has been clinically proven to improve symptoms of ED in over 90% of men.

Male Extra’s formula stacks up well against other male enhancement pills, and its proven ingredients make it extremely popular with customers.

The official website features dozens of reviews from verified customers who are thrilled with their results.

After reading testimonials from other customers, I decided to try it.

I didn’t find Male Extra as powerful as my top recommendation, Performer 8, because the effects felt more subtle.

But I noticed an improvement in my erection firmness and ability to maintain an erection.

And my sex drive was a lot higher than usual, so I would recommend considering Male Extra.

If you want to try Male Extra, it comes with an impressive 100-day money-back guarantee, so you can get a full refund if it isn’t for you.

4: Viasil

Fourth place on my list of the best male enhancement pills is Viasil.

Viasil is for men who want to enjoy better, longer-lasting sex.

It’s suitable for those who have difficulty achieving or maintaining an erection and those who want to increase their sexual energy and boost their confidence.

It’s said to work by using a combination of powerful natural ingredients to naturally increase blood flow to the penis, which helps to make erections stronger and longer-lasting.

As Viasil claims to be 100% natural and have no side effects, I looked into its ingredients to see whether these claims are supported by science.

Here are three key ingredients in Viasil and an explanation of what they do:

Citrus Sinensis is Viasil’s flagship ingredient and has been proven to enhance adenosine triphosphate (ATP) production. ATP levels naturally decline with age and can cause libido and sex drive to drop. By raising ATP levels, Citrus Sinensis helps increase energy levels, boost stamina, and improve blood flow, giving you harder, longer-lasting erections.

Zinc powder, also found in other male enhancement products, has been proven to address zinc deficiency, a leading cause of erectile dysfunction. The high-quality zinc in Viasil helps support sperm production and can boost sperm count.

Ginkgo Biloba has been proven in several clinical trials to improve blood circulation and blood flow by helping blood vessels to dilate. This helps maximize blood flow to the penis and makes it easier to achieve and maintain an erection.

After struggling with low energy levels and poor erections, I decided to give Viasil a try.

After just one week, I noticed my energy levels were up, which turned into more stamina in the bedroom, earning me a few points in my wife’s book!

I started seeing changes with my erections after two weeks, with a slightly firmer feel.

I’m glad I tried Viasil, and I think it’s a great product, especially if you need more energy and harder erections.

5: VigRX Plus

Fifth place on my list of the best male enhancement pills is VigRX Plus.

VigRX Plus is recommended by Dr. Steven Lamm, a best-selling author, and Director of NYU’s Center for Men’s Health.

The company behind it, Leading Edge Health, claims that taking two capsules of VigRX Plus daily can help improve your sexual performance in several ways.

This includes helping you last longer in bed, improving ejaculation control, increasing your sexual stamina, and making sex feel better.

Research suggests that the ingredients inside VigRX Plus can help improve erectile function.

Therefore, if you’re looking for a natural way to improve your sex life, VigRX Plus may be worth a try.

Three key ingredients that make VigRX Plus unique compared with other male enhancement pills are:

Damiana – also known as Turnera Diffusa Damiana – is a proven aphrodisiac that increases blood flow and oxygen supply, which improves the strength and hardness of erections.

Asian Red Ginseng is a popular and effective ingredient for improving sexual health, with one clinical trial showing that it helps improve blood flow and strength.

Bioperine, derived from black pepper, has been scientifically proven to increase the bioavailability of nutrients in food and the amount your body can absorb. In other words, it increases the effectiveness of the other ingredients in VigRX Plus capsules like Epimedium Leaf Extract, Muira Pauma Bark Extract, Hawthorn Berry, Catuaba Bark Extract, Saw Palmetto, and Ginkgo Biloba.

VigRX Plus is unique compared with other male enhancement pills because the formula has been clinically tested by an independent company (Vedic Lifesciences) and proven to work better than a placebo.

Results from the triple-blind, 84-day clinical trial conducted by Vedic Lifesciences found that guys who were given VigRX Plus experienced:

47% higher sex drive

43% more satisfying sex

82% better erection control

49% more frequent orgasms

These results speak for themselves, so it’s no wonder that VigRX Plus has many satisfied customers.

After reading so many testimonials from real customers, I decided to try it.

When I tried VigRX Plus, I was impressed! After a couple of weeks, I noticed my erections were much thicker and firmer.

VigRX Plus also increased my sex drive, and I was able to last longer in bed. Not only that, but the orgasms were much more intense and satisfying.

Overall, VigRX Plus is a great product and does everything it claims to do. I didn’t experience any side effects either.

If you’re looking for firmer erections, longer sex, and more intense orgasms, I recommend VigRX Plus!

Best Male Enhancement Pills: Which One Should You Buy?

After my sex drive went downhill, I tried lots of different products, and these are the ones that worked for me:

If I could recommend just one product on this list of the best male enhancement pills, it would be Performer 8.

Since I started using it, my sex drive has been way up, my erections are rock hard, and they stay up.

It has saved my sex life, and my wife and I are very happy with the results.

Performer 8 comes with a lifetime money-back guarantee, so you can try it and get your money back if you’re not impressed.

