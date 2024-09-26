Diet culture, nutritional fads, and trending eats—how is anyone supposed to know what’s good for them? The Fitness Group is training professionals to be educated fitness instructors, personal trainers, and nutritional coaches. The institution offers level 4 nutrition courses, which include learning about how to lead a healthy diet and the principles of nutrition, accredited by the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH).

It is important to accredit professional trainers and nutritionists with in-depth knowledge and a well-rounded education on health. With lots of confusing advice on the internet, these professionals can provide expert knowledge to clients who are seeking accurate information. Creating an institution that is designed to train future world-class fitness experts, The Fitness Group is taking the lead in educating apprentices in the fitness industry.

Empowering Fitness Careers with a Tailored Education

The Fitness Group provides a uniquely supportive environment for students by offering flexible study options. Students can learn full-time, part-time, or even online, making training accessible to a variety of lifestyles and circumstances.

In The Fitness Group’s eyes, students come first. Students have access to accredited professional tutors in their industry, as well as mentor support, live lectures, and workshops. There’s no wonder why students rate The Fitness Group so well. The school has a 4.9/5 rating on Trustpilot and prides itself on its fantastic service.

Students can choose interest-free monthly payments for up to 36 months, making the school an accessible choice for many. Online students can send assessments through video, making The Fitness Group an incredibly flexible program that promotes the success of their trainees.

Certified Fitness Courses Specified to Your Passion

Courses at The Fitness Group are awarded by Active IQ, the UK’s leading award organization for health and wellness professionals. These certifications are world-recognized, making students of The Fitness Group well-set for global opportunities in the industry.

Options for areas of study are fitness education, gym instructor, personal training, nutrition courses, and sports massages. All courses offered through The Fitness Group are CIMSPA-backed (Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity). Level 4 nutrition courses are accredited by various championing organizations such as S&C Education, Active IQ, and RSPH, important organizations for the beginning of a trusted career.

The English and Scottish Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) and Ministry of Defense Police UK have partnered with The Fitness Group, seeking their expertise in the field. They have been trusted by prestigious institutions—an impressive outlook for the company.

The Future of Fitness Starts Here

As The Fitness Group continues to expand rapidly, students living in the UK will have access to more resources than ever. The company’s growth since its opening in 2017 has been impressive, showing the special attention they’ve dedicated to making a hospitable environment for students.

Trainees of the institution leave with a host of invaluable skill sets. Not only do they become accredited fitness professionals ,but they also know interview and business skills, allowing them to reach far in the industry.

The Fitness Group stands for clarity and knowledge in a world of fad diets and non-expert advice. By offering world-class education, flexible study options, and expert certifications, they are shaping the next generation of fitness professionals. With industry partners and a solid commitment to student success, there’s no better place to launch a fitness career.