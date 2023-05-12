As a top Beverly Hills Cedars-Sinai cardiologist, one of my goals is preventative cardiology.

I’ve spent my entire adult life obsessing over how to optimize blood flow with my patients to improve bedroom performance, memory and concentration, heart health and energy levels.



Hands down, one of the easiest and most beneficial ways to do that is to help your body make more nitric oxide.

You can’t actually supplement with nitric oxide itself. Your body needs to make nitric oxide out of component parts. You can help your body do this by providing it with specific vitamins, minerals and herbs scientifically shown to naturally boost nitric oxide production in the body.



There are plenty of nitric oxide and blood flow supplements on the market, but I believe one is superior. It’s called Nitro Wood by Inno Supps.

This formula is perfect for both men and women to amplify blood flow to experience:

Enhanced endurance and physical stamina

Improved libido and sexual satisfaction

Increased natural energy and mental cognition

Overall improved heart health

Here are my thoughts about why enhancing nitric oxide production is important and what makes Inno Supps Nitro Wood the most effective clinically-backed supplement to rapidly boost blood flow when and where you need it in the body.

What is Nitric Oxide?



Nitric oxide acts as your body’s vasodilator, which causes the blood vessels to relax. When blood vessels are relaxed, blood flows more smoothly to every part of your body.



Proper blood flow keeps your heart healthy, your body energized, your mind sharp and ensures blood, nutrients and oxygen are delivered to your organs so they can function properly.



And guess what other organs need adequate blood flow? The ones below the belt. That is, if you want more satisfaction and stamina in the bedroom.

More nitric oxide means supercharged circulation throughout the entire body, so you get ample blood flow when and where you need it.

From the gym to the bedroom, if you take care of your heart, your heart will take care of you. And one of the best ways to do that is to ensure your body produces plenty of nitric oxide.

Why Nitric Oxide Boosting Supplements are Important for Circulation, Heart Health and Performance

There are many ways to improve circulation and heart health, such as exercise (especially cardio) and including more nitrates from vegetables and omega-3 fatty acids in your diet.



But often, more is needed. Nitric oxide deficiency is widely common. As we age, we produce less nitric oxide. Some studies show that men in their 40s have half the amount of nitric oxide in their bodies than men in their 20s. Stress and slacking on quality sleep can also limit nitric oxide production.



That is exactly why most people also need to incorporate key herbs, vitamins and a quality nitric oxide supplement in clinically backed dosages to improve circulation and get their blood moving effectively.



Without an adequate supply of this free radical, your circulation will suffer, resulting in poor performance in every aspect of your life.

I believe that nitric oxide is the lifeline that improves circulation from your heart all the way to those “hard-to-reach areas” across your body.

Why I Believe Inno Supps Nitro Wood is the Best Supplement for Heart Health and Blood Flow

I’m board-certified in cardiovascular diseases, internal medicine, echocardiography, nuclear cardiology and pediatrics. In my expert opinion, Nitro Wood is the market’s most significant heart health product.

The natural blend of ingredients in Nitro Wood is hands down the best way to significantly enhance circulation and blood flow throughout the entire body.

It contains a multitude of clinically backed natural ingredients shown to enhance circulation and blood flow, three of which are ingredients I believe every adult male and female should be consuming every day to improve heart health and blood flow throughout your entire body:

Vitamin C

Beets

S7

Let’s dive into why I believe these three ingredients should be consumed daily and the rest of the Nitro Wood ingredient profile.

Nitro Wood Contains S7®, Which Can Help the Body Increase Nitric Oxide by up to 230%

S7® is one of the newest nitric oxide boosting ingredients on the market. It already has some impressive clinical trials showing its efficiency in encouraging your body to produce more nitric oxide endogenously.

S7® is formulated with a low dose combination of seven plant-based superfoods, including green coffee bean, green tea extract, turmeric, tart cherry, blueberry, broccoli and kale, that is clinically shown to effectively help the body increase its own production of nitric oxide by up to 230%.

There are also claims that the ingredients in this revolutionary natural supplement can produce this increase in nitric oxide within 2 hours. This is relevant because once your body uses nitric oxide, it’s gone, which means we need to make it constantly and consistently.

Nitro Wood Contains a Blood Circulation Blend with Beet Root Powder to Support Healthy Blood Pressure and Support Better Blood Flow

Beets are full of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that support better health across the entire body. The root vegetable has been linked to a number of health benefits, including improved cognitive function, enhanced athletic performance and lower blood pressure levels because the nitric acid they create in the body helps dilate blood vessels.

Beets can also help your body produce more nitric oxide. This is because they are rich in dietary nitrates, which your body converts directly into nitric oxide.



One study found that participants who consumed a beetroot supplement increased nitric oxide levels by 21% after only 45 minutes. Similarly, another study found that men and women who drank beetroot juice significantly increased nitric oxide levels, also in only 45 minutes.



Nitro Wood contains beet root powder, a highly concentrated form of beets that includes all the same benefits as the root vegetable.



In addition to beetroot powder, the circulation blend in Nitro Wood also contains:

Pine Bark

Cinnamon

Grape Seed Extract

Garlic Extract

These natural herbs are clinically shown to promote nitric oxide production, healthy blood flow, support healthy blood pressure or improve physical performance.



Nitro Wood Contains 278% the Percent Daily Value of Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a powerful dietary antioxidant that has received considerable attention in clinical studies and reputable publications to its possible role in heart health.



In several clinical studies, low levels of vitamin C have been associated with a number of conditions, including high blood pressure, endothelial dysfunction, heart disease, atherosclerosis, and stroke.



Evidence suggests Vitamin C through diet and supplementation may help protect arteries against damage and improve nitric oxide production of the endothelium, which, in turn, increases vasodilation, reducing blood pressure.

I believe that the antioxidant properties of Vitamin C contribute to the prevention and treatment of many cardiovascular disorders and can substantially boost blood flow and nitric oxide production.

Nitro Wood contains 250 mg of Vitamin C as ascorbic acid, which is 275% of the daily value of Vitamin C the average adult needs daily.

Other Beneficial Ingredients in Nitro Wood

In addition to the above-mentioned ingredients, Nitro Wood contains niacin (vitamin B3) and cayenne pepper fruit powder (Capsicum).

Vitamin B3 has been shown to possibly help maintain cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure and other cardiovascular health risks, boost brain function and even be effective in helping patients with erectile dysfunction.



Capsicum has various health benefits ranging from promoting fat loss and a healthy inflammatory response to better blood flow and lowering blood pressure.

Nitro Wood is Manufactured in an FDA-Approved Facility and Undergoes Third-Party Testing

Last but certainly not least, Nitro Wood is safe and free of artificial fillers, flavorings and sweeteners.



Supplements are not regulated by the FDA. For this reason, you must dig deep into the company to find out where they manufacture their products and if they use a credible third-party consumer safety group to test for contaminants and label accuracy.

Nitro Wood is formulated by Inno Supps, a nutrition company widely known as a leader in the supplement space for having clean supplements with no additives, artificial flavorings or artificial sweeteners.

All Inno Supps products, including Nitro Wood, undergo vigorous, NSF-certified third-party testing and are manufactured in the United States in a state-of-the-art, FDA-approved and GMP-certified (Good Manufacturing Practices) facility.

Final Thoughts on Inno Supps Nitro Wood

Having part of your daily health regimen focus on supporting blood vessel health and nitric oxide production is much more important than most people realize.

All your organs must have healthy circulation and blood flow for your heart and body to work to their maximum capacity. If you are looking for an easy way to perform better in ALL areas of your life – adequate blood flow should be your number one focus.



In my expert opinion, Inno Supps Nitro Wood is the most effective supplement to rapidly boost blood flow when and where you need it in the body.

