As a board-certified urologist and physician at a medspa, I spend hundreds of hours treating men and women who are struggling with the physical and aesthetic downfalls that come with aging.

I can inject Botox or fillers into their skin for a temporary fix, but addressing the root cause of aging from within is the best way to slow and potentially reverse some visible and physical signs of aging.

This is why I’m here to talk about the No. 1 way you can drastically slow the signs of aging and even restore your youthful vigor if it’s already declined.

And that is… supplementing with a quality multi-collagen supplement.

We start to “look our age” because collagen, the most abundant protein in the body responsible for keeping us feeling and looking youthful, begins to decline.

This process typically begins in the late 20s with a few fine lines and gray hairs and becomes more aggressive in our 30s and beyond, resulting in sagging skin, deep wrinkles, age spots, brittle nails, thinning hair and achy joints.

Not only that, the hormonal changes that come with aging can impact the metabolism making it harder to maintain a healthy weight.

Endless clinical studies show supplementing with collagen is the best way to replenish the loss of this vital protein. Exactly why I recommend every person with concerns about aging and weight loss take action as soon as possible by supplementing with a quality multi-collagen supplement.1

Most people reach for creams and serums. However, they are not the best approach for collagen stimulation because collagen can’t penetrate the top layer of the skin.

I suggest my patients prioritize boosting collagen production from within through a healthy diet and a quality multi-collagen supplement.

Until recently, I didn’t have a collagen supplement I felt confident suggesting to my patients. But after reading medical reviews of Inno Supps’ brand new fat-burning multi-collagen and collagen booster I am now recommending this product to my patients, Inno Glow.

INNO SUPPS INNO GLOW REVIEW

When examining a collagen supplement, as a physician, several important boxes must be checked before I give it my stamp of approval. Here are a few reasons I feel confident recommending Inno Supps’ Inno Glow.

Inno Glow is Clean, Safe and Manufactured in an FDA-Approved Facility

When I discovered Inno Glow, I first wanted to know who formulates it, where the company manufactures its supplements, and if they use a credible third-party consumer safety group to test their supplements. This is important because supplements are not regulated by the FDA.

Inno Glow is formulated by Inno Supps, a nutrition company widely known as a leader in the supplement space for having clean supplements with no additives, artificial flavorings or artificial sweeteners.

All Inno Supps products, including Inno Glow, undergo vigorous, NSF-certified third-party testing and are manufactured in the United States in a state-of-the-art, FDA-approved and GMP-certified (Good Manufacturing Practices) facility.

Inno Glow Contains Five Types of Beauty-Boosting Collagen

After I verified that Inno Supps was a trusted company, I looked at the ingredient list to see what type of collagen they use and from what sources. This is important because for a collagen supplement to be the most effective at restoring the collagen responsible for healthy bones, ligaments, skin, hair and nails– it should ideally contain multiple types of collagen. Inno Glow contains five types: I, II, III, V and X.

These are all exogenous collagens, meaning they come from an outside source, and each has unique benefits. That is precisely why all five should be in a collagen supplement.

Inno Glow contains an advanced multi-collagen matrix that includes a clinically effective dose of a combination of all the major types of collagen, sourced from chicken, chicken eggshell, bovine and marine collagen.

Inno Glow Contains Fat-Burning Ingredients

The makers of Inno Glow recently updated the formula with a thermogenic fat-burning complex to help burn stubborn fat from two different angles. First, the key ingredient Evothin™ helps accelerate fat-burning by increasing thermogenesis and preventing new fat cells from forming. The new and improved formula also includes Sukre™, which is known to help keep blood sugar in check and support your body’s insulin response. These ingredients together may help accelerate weight loss and promote healthy weight management.

Inno Glow Contains Crucial Absorption Enzymes

Before recommending Inno Glow, I also had to ensure the formula was formulated with absorption enzymes. This is crucial because collagen can’t be absorbed in its whole form. It must be broken down into smaller peptides or amino acids to be effective. A collagen supplement must have added enzymes to help support this process.

Inno Glow is formulated with a cutting-edge collagen absorption enzyme called Pepzyme AG™, a powerful blend of proteolytic enzymes that support maximum protein digestion.

Pepzyme AG™ has impressive research that shows it can help your body break down proteins, like collagen, into their most bioactive and bioavailable form, enhancing its beauty-boosting benefits.

Inno Glow Is Formulated With A Collagen Stimulator

You don’t only want to only give your body collagen from an outside source. You also want to encourage your body to make more of the collagen it already produces. I believe collagen stimulators are just as important (if not more) than collagen itself.

What impressed me the most about Inno Glow is that they approached collagen loss from this critical angle that most companies neglect.

Inno Glow also contains a collagen booster called Astrion™. This is a clinically studied ingredient that has been shown to:

Reduce the number and appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Decrease breakdown of collagen in skin cells

Lessen skin discoloration due to UV light damage from the sun

Clinical trials found that Astrion™ showed an:

80% increase in collagen production in dermal cells

60% increase in collagen production in epidermal cells

20% increase in hyaluronic acid production in epidermal cells

15% overall reduction in wrinkles 2

Final Thoughts on Inno Supps Inno Glow



As we age, our ability to restore lost collagen decreases by about 1 – 1.5% every year, which is why I highly recommend collagen supplementation to anyone looking to reduce signs of aging and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The combination of natural, clinically studied ingredients in Inno Glow is incredibly effective at boosting collagen production, combating signs of aging and accelerating fat-burning.

Inno Glow provides a full spectrum of supplemental collagen and enhances your body’s ability to produce collagen while enhancing collagen absorption for unparalleled beauty-boosting power.

I also feel confident recommending Inno Glow to my patients because it is manufactured in a state-of-the-art, FDA-approved and GMP-certified facility, undergoes rigorous third-party testing and is priced right.

The only other point I’d like to stress is that even the best collagen supplements aren’t magic.

While you might notice small changes in the first few weeks, most clinical studies where participants saw drastic improvements in skin and joint health supplemented with collagen for a minimum of 4-8 weeks.

Also, collagen supplements are just like any other vitamin or mineral. You must consume it consistently to continue replenishing lost collagen. For this reason, I encourage you to take advantage of the three-month “bundle deal” Inno Supps offers for Inno Glow.

Visit the Inno Supps website to learn more about Inno Glow and see what other people say about it being an effective solution for aging.

This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.