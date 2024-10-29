Original Tee Golf Classic (OTGC) celebrated its 25th-anniversary mark with a memorable tournament held on July 21, 2024, at the picturesque Wild Turkey Golf Club in Hamburg, New Jersey. Known for its boutique nature, OTGC has established itself as a premier event that combines high-quality golf with a celebration of African American golf pioneers and emerging talent. Founded by Wendell J. Haskins, OTGC stands out for its consistency and commitment to quality. By hosting this event annually at the same location, the tournament ensures that participants and spectators alike know exactly what to expect. This consistency, akin to the tradition of Augusta National for the Masters, creates a sense of familiarity and excellence that has become synonymous with

OTGC.

The 2024 tournament highlighted a key aspect of OTGC’s mission: nurturing young, elite players. Each year, Wendell invites four promising young golfers to

compete, providing them with a unique platform to showcase their skills and gain invaluable experience. This year, the spotlight was on 15-year-old and recent

college graduates. These players, scouted for their exceptional potential, are given a chance to compete for prize money and connect with influential figures in the golf industry.

One notable aspect of this year’s event was the enthusiastic response from the young competitors. “The impact of the tournament on these young competitors is

truly special,” Mr. Haskins notes. “One young lady, Ashley Shaw, told me this was the most amazing experience she’s ever had in her golf career. Seeing their excitement and knowing we’re providing opportunities they might not otherwise have is incredibly rewarding.” The opportunity to play alongside established executives and celebrities was a significant highlight for these young athletes, underscoring the true impact of OTGC in shaping the future of golf.

The tournament also featured Meta as a sponsor, marking a significant endorsement for OTGC. Meta’s involvement reflects the growing recognition and

support for the event, further solidifying its reputation in the golf community. The sponsorship not only provided financial backing but also enhanced the

tournament’s prestige.

In addition to the competitive aspect, OTGC continues its tradition of honoring golf’s pioneers with the True Original Award. This year’s award, which

commemorates Dr. George F. Grant, celebrated his legacy and contributions to the game. The award, along with unique trophies crafted from the original golf tee patent, symbolizes the tournament’s dedication to preserving and celebrating the history of African American golfers.

Wendell’s commitment to the young players extends beyond the tournament. This year, he vowed to introduce each young participant to prominent figures within his network in the golf and business worlds, further accelerating their career prospects. “The strength of a personal network can significantly impact a young golfer’s journey,” Wendell explains. “Connecting them with influential mentors is something I’m particularly proud of.” This initiative, aimed at expanding the players’ professional networks, is a testament to this visionary’s dedication to fostering the next generation of golf talent.

Looking ahead, Mr. Haskins is optimistic about future collaborations and sponsors, building on the success of this year’s tournament. “The tournament’s success is a testament to the support of our sponsors, volunteers, and participants,” he said. “We’re excited about the future and the continued impact we can have on young golfers and the broader golf community.”

OTGC’s enduring commitment to excellence and its focus on fostering emerging talent ensure that the tournament remains a cherished event in the golf calendar, celebrating its rich history while shaping the future of the sport.

M&F and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.