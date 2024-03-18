The tingling, burning, and numbness in the extremities, the loss of balance and coordination, and the constant shadow of pain all point to an unidentified condition for many. Neuropathy is a complex term, that often leads to a plethora of unanswered questions for many individuals. Despite the complexity of this field, dedicated clinicians like Dr. Alan Shih, a board-certified podiatrist with over 15 years of experience, guide these confused individuals with his pioneering work transforming the landscape of neuropathy treatment.

Dr. Shih’s journey is a collective odyssey guided by some of the great minds in medicine. Taught by retired Johns Hopkins Professor Dr. A Lee Dellon, arguably the world’s authority in peripheral nerves, and Dr. Richard Jacoby, a thought-provoking peripheral nerve surgeon and author of the groundbreaking book “Sugar Crush,” Dr. Shih delves into an unknown world that revolves around peripheral nerves. Both mentors impress upon him the profound impact that understanding these nerves can have on patients yearning for relief from peripheral neuropathy in their legs and feet.

Dr. Jacoby’s work in “Sugar Crush” has been particularly influential, unveiling the biochemical correlation between sugar and peripheral neuropathy. With many patients suffering from this condition, his book offers not only hope but also education to individuals and families enduring the daily challenges of neuropathy. Dr. Shih eagerly anticipates the launch of Dr. Jacoby’s new book, “Unglued,” which promises to build upon the initial work in “Sugar Crush” with updated perspectives.

Neuropathy, according to Dr. Shih, transcends a mere diagnosis of symptoms. It demands a comprehensive understanding of its true origins, akin to a good clinician refusing to settle for a chest pain diagnosis without identifying the underlying cause. Dr. Shih is at the forefront of advocating for a paradigm shift – moving away from merely diagnosing neuropathy and delving into how it truly begins.

Peripheral neuropathy, with its diverse set of symptoms including numbness, burning, pain, and weakness typically starts in the legs and feet. While diabetes is a common cause, Dr. Shih emphasizes the multitude of contributors, including alcohol, cancer treatments, viruses, heavy metals, thyroid abnormalities, and nerve entrapment. The reality is that neuropathy often results from a combination of these sources, making a one-size-fits-all treatment approach destined for failure.

In Dr. Shih’s philosophy, just as lifestyle changes can improve heart health, proactive steps can enhance nerve health. His words resonate: “Have the NERVE to believe a better quality of life is possible. Your legs and feet are responsible for giving you much of the freedom and independence you enjoy, thus it would behoove you to strive for less neuropathy and a better life.” Dr. Dellon’s theory aligns with this perspective, proposing that sugar causes nerves to become swollen, leading to compression in narrow tunnels, reminiscent of conditions like carpal tunnel syndrome.

Dr. Jacoby, on a quest for over 15 years to understand the biochemistry behind nerve compression, simplifies the beginning cause of neuropathy, that is, sugar. More specifically, high fructose corn syrup, deeply intertwined with the foods we consume, poisons our diet, resulting in inflammation and swelling in our nervous system. His books delve into intricate biochemistry offering comprehensive insights beyond the notion that sugar is merely ‘bad.’

As Dr. Shih and his esteemed mentors lead the way in unraveling the mysteries of peripheral neuropathy, a promising horizon of relief and an improved quality of life awaits patients and their families. The collaborative efforts of these medical pioneers continue to shed light on the path toward understanding, treating, and ultimately conquering the complexities of peripheral neuropathy. Dr. Shih’s commitment to education, innovation, and life-changing solutions positions him at the forefront of transforming how we perceive and address neuropathy in the legs and feet.

