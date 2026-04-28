WWE Superstar Ivy Nile (real name: Emily Andzulis) has got to grips with the world of competitive bodybuilding after a dominant performance at the 2026 GRL PWR Championships, and her pro wrestling peers even came out in support.

The powerful pro wrestler, who won the first season of NBC’s The Titan Games, was signed to WWE in 2020 and had been taking fans on a journey via social media as she prepped for the NPC GRL PWR Championship in Orlando, Florida, not too far from WWE’s own Performance Center. No doubt, her dedication paid off, as Nile gave an excellent showing of herself on the night, winning the Women’s Bodybuilding division (Open and Overall) and Women’s Physique division (Open and Overall) to make a serious impact.

WWE Superstars React to Ivy Nile’s Bodybuilding Competition Win

Taking to Instagram to celebrate her bodybuilding success, Nile said: “I undoubtedly have the best people in my corner, I could not ask for more.” She then gave props to coaches Jennifer Sweeney and Ferlan Bailey, who wrote: “The same discipline, intensity, and warrior mindset she brings to the ring is now being poured into something completing new, and the progress has been nothing short of impressive.”

Also in attendance to help Nile receive her flowers were Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter Ava, Biance Belair, Trick Williams, and Lash Legend among other pro wrestling peers.

Even more WWE Superstars, like women’s champ Liv Morgan took to social media to show their support, leaving congratulatory comments on her Instagram account. “You looook incredible,” she wrote. “My girl,” added fellow WWE star and bodybuilding enthusiast, Tiffany Stratton, while Nattie Neidhart wrote: “I am so proud of you! Hard work and dedication pay off!!!”

Is there nothing that this girl can’t do!?

Ivy Nile can be seen on WWE Monday Night RAW, broadcast live every week on Netflix.

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