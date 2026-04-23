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Disc golf has picked up a lot of traction over the past few years, and you see all sides of it when you’re out on a course. Some players are just getting started and figuring things out as they go, while others have a few years under their belt or are playing at a high level. Different skill levels, different approaches, but most of them are chasing the same thing—improvement. For a lot of players, that usually means more reps, more rounds, and more time spent trying to dial things in, but at some point, progress starts to slow, and it becomes clear that throwing more isn’t the only answer. That’s where getting into the gym starts to make a difference.
From a coaching perspective, the difference between players who train and those who don’t becomes pretty clear over the course of a round. The players who continue to add distance, shape shots with confidence, and hold up late in a round tend to have a foundation for what they’re doing. They’ve built strength, improved how they move, and spent time refining the mechanics that drive each throw. The same principles that carry over in other rotational sports show up here as well, especially when you start looking at how force is created and transferred through the body.
This disc golf training guide breaks down everything you need to improve your game. We’ll dive into what’s behind distance and control, then pair it with training that makes a difference—from a disc golfer’s needs analysis, showing you the ins and outs of what a top performing athlete requires, to laying out what actually matters from a performance standpoint. Soon, you’ll have a clearer picture of where your distance comes from, how to improve control, and what to focus on when you step into the gym.
Disc golf isn’t just picking up traction; it’s scaling fast. According to UDisc’s latest growth report, the numbers continue to point in the same direction, with steady growth across participation, course development, and overall play.
That growth shows up beyond the numbers. As the player pool gets deeper, the margin between players tightens. That’s where preparation outside of the course starts to matter more, and where training begins to have a real impact on how your game holds up from start to finish.
A needs analysis examines the demands of the disc golf throw and compares them with what the athlete can currently do. It brings the sport and the individual together, identifying the physical qualities and movement patterns that influence distance, control, and consistency. When you watch different players, the same gaps tend to show up, and those gaps usually point back to a few key areas that can be trained and improved.
The Disc Golfer’s Needs Analysis
Training for disc golf should stay centered on what carries over to the throw and what allows you to repeat it over a full round. A simple two-day setup works well, especially when each session follows a clear order that matches how the body produces and applies force. You’ll start with a warm-up to open up the hips, upper back, and shoulders so you can move cleanly. From there, rotational power and plyometric work come first while you’re fresh, since this is where you train speed, timing, and how force moves through the body. Strength work follows to build the base that supports those positions and helps you hold them under load. The session finishes with accessory work that targets smaller muscle groups, supports joint health, and helps maintain consistency as fatigue builds. When this structure is in place, each piece feeds into the next and the carryover to the course becomes much more noticeable.
This warm-up will be used for both training days and works just as well before a round of disc golf. It prepares the joints and muscles involved in the throw, helps you move into better positions once things speed up, and gives you a quick read on how your body feels before you start.
Start with a simple dynamic movement to raise body temperature and get blood flowing. This helps you ease into the rest of the warm-up and makes the mobility and activation work more effective.
For disc golf, the focus stays on areas that drive rotation and control. That means opening up the hips, getting the upper back moving, and activating the muscles that support the shoulders and core.
Key Focus Areas
Sample Warm-Up
This session starts with explosive work while you’re fresh, then moves into strength and control. Exercises are paired as supersets to keep the session efficient and to train movements that complement each other without interfering.
Focus: Trains speed and force production early in the session
Focus: Builds strength while reinforcing posture and pulling mechanics
Focus: Targets balance, coordination, and control through multiple positions
These are short, controlled intervals to build work capacity without cutting into recovery. Add them to the end of each training day or use them on separate days if needed.
Builds aerobic base and repeat effort without added joint stress
Choose a machine: bike, rower, SkiErg, or elliptical
Hard effort should feel challenging but controlled, not all-out
Notes:
This session builds on Day 1 with a continued focus on rotational power, followed by full-body strength and control. Supersets keep the session efficient while pairing movements that support balance, coordination, and carryover to the throw.
Trains side-to-side force, coordination, and landing control
Builds total-body strength with emphasis on force production and control
Targets pulling strength, lower-body control, and anti-rotation
These are short, controlled intervals to build work capacity without cutting into recovery. Add them to the end of each training day or use them on separate days if needed.
Running Intervals
Builds conditioning and reinforces lower-body power and coordination
Notes:
Training helps, but what you do outside the gym and the course has a significant impact on how you perform. Recovery doesn’t need to be complicated, but it does need to be consistent. When you stay on top of a few key habits, your body holds up better, your throws stay cleaner, and you’re able to build progress over time instead of starting over each week.
Stay Hydrated: Even mild dehydration can affect coordination and energy levels, especially during longer rounds
Prioritize Sleep: Aim for 7–8 hours to support recovery, focus, and overall performance
Keep Moving Daily: Light walking, mobility work, or easy throwing sessions help maintain range of motion and reduce stiffness. Knocking out a few rounds of the warm-up daily is a major secret bonus, too!
Manage Throw Volume: Pay attention to how many high-effort throws you’re making, especially during practice sessions
Take Care of Your Shoulders and Elbows: Simple band work and light mobility drills can go a long way in keeping joints feeling good