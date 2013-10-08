The sixth annual FLEX Bikini Model Search, presented by BPI, featured enough bikini-clad vixons to make Las Vegas proud!

GALLERY: FLEX Bikini Model Search presented by BPI

VIDEO: FLEX Bikini Model Search presented by BPI

These ladies took the Olympia stage to compete for a chance to win a contract with Weider Publications and to be featured in FLEX Magazine. As always the competition was tight, but when the scores were tallied, a unanimous vote landed Janet Layug in the 1st place Champion spot. Congratulations to Janet and a big "thank you" to all of the lovely ladies who participated, from Weider Publications and BPI. Take a look at all of this year's amazing competitors in the FLEXonline gallery!

Top 5 Winners of the 2013 FLEX Bikini Model Search:

1st – Janet Layug

2nd – Michelle Tarajack

3rd – Brittany Taylor

4th – 72 Montana Marks

5th – Jessica Maxon

Click here for the 2013 FLEX Bikini Model Search Photo Gallery!