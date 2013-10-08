16 Greatest Physiques of All Time
These ladies took the Olympia stage to compete for a chance to win a contract with Weider Publications and to be featured in FLEX Magazine. As always the competition was tight, but when the scores were tallied, a unanimous vote landed Janet Layug in the 1st place Champion spot. Congratulations to Janet and a big "thank you" to all of the lovely ladies who participated, from Weider Publications and BPI. Take a look at all of this year's amazing competitors in the FLEXonline gallery!
Top 5 Winners of the 2013 FLEX Bikini Model Search:
1st – Janet Layug
2nd – Michelle Tarajack
3rd – Brittany Taylor
4th – 72 Montana Marks
5th – Jessica Maxon
