As the popularity of the fitness and bodybuilding movement has grown, so has the status of Olympia Weekend, widely regarded as “the superbowl” of the fitness industry. With the iconic event headed to Vegas this October, city officials recognized the Las Vegas Strip’s valuable relationship with this global fitness showcase, known worldwide simply as “The Olympia”.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom declared June 27 th as “Olympia Day” on the Las Vegas Strip during a special ceremony held at Resorts World Las Vegas. Some of the fitness industry’s most influential leaders and biggest stars came together at an invitation-only gathering of Vegas insiders and media.

Olympia owner Jake Wood was joined by Olympia President Dan Solomon for the presentation. After the ceremony, Solomon commented “This year marks the 24 th time the Olympia has been held in Las Vegas. Our relationship with this city is powerful, and the partnership with Resorts World is fueling major growth opportunities and a heightened fan experience. Receiving this honor from the Entertainment Capital of the World is beyond our wildest dreams.”

Created in 1965 by bodybuilding pioneer Joe Weider, Olympia Weekend has grown into a true global fitness showcase, a celebration of health, strength, nutrition, physique and combat sports, bringing together fitness enthusiasts and top brands from around the world. Olympia Weekend is also home to the definitive World Championships in the world of competitive bodybuilding. The event has become a popular attraction for many of the biggest celebrities in the world.

Ronn Nicolli, Chief Marketing Officer of Resorts World Las Vegas, shared his excitement for the relationship. “I hope this is something we can do for many many years.” The day long celebration culminated with a “Road to the Olympia” launch party at the popular Zouk Nightclub.

The 60th edition of Olympia Weekend heads to Resorts World Las Vegas this October. The 2-day Olympia Expo takes place at the nearby Las Vegas Convention Center on Oct 11-12. Visit MrOlympia.com for all the details. This year’s event is also the subject of a major documentary movie scheduled for release in 2025.