Arnold Schwarzenegger has been working with MusclePharm to develop an exclusive line of nutritional supplements, called the Arnold Series.

"It was the right time to do this," states Schwarzenegger. "I never wanted to just lift weights; I wanted to lift the whole sport of bodybuilding, and spread fitness all over the world. I saw an opportunity here to continue that crusade, and thanks to MusclePharm, the result will be absolutely fantastic supplements to help people on their fitness journey."

The Arnold Series product line will initially launch with eight supplements supporting the four fitness pillars: performance, power & strength, nutrient support and recovery, and will be available domestically and internationally at health food and nutrition stores as well as with online retailers in September 2013.