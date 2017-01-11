If you need a little inspiration to hit the gym during the cold winter months, look no further then Steve Alexy. This stud is a bodybuilder who suffers from cerebral palsy, but refuses to let that stop him from hitting the gym and competing in bodybuilding competitions.

Alexy is clearly a fitness inspiration judging by his almost 15k followers on Instagram.

When he was younger doctors told him that he wasn’t going to be able to walk. Alexy is well aware of the odds that he is facing everyday. He said, “I wish the doctors that told my parents I would never walk could see me today.”

He is currently prepping for his next competition in February at the OCB Body Sculpting Open.