The basic premise of weight training is pretty simple: pick up something heavy, put it back down, repeat. That simple formula built some of the strongest, most muscular physiques the world has ever seen. Long before fitness influencers, ring lights, Bosu balls and people filming themselves doing lunges in the squat rack, the pioneers of the iron game figured out what worked — and then spent the next hundred years proving it.

In hardcore dungeon gyms around the world, the biggest and baddest physiques on the planet were built doing basic compound movements: squats, deadlifts, bench presses, bent rows, pull-ups, overhead presses, curls, dips and a handful of other brutally effective exercises. The formula was simple: progressively challenge the body with heavier resistance and force it to adapt by building more muscle and more strength.

And all was right with the world.

Then somewhere along the way, the fitness industry discovered two things: personal trainers and soccer moms.

Now, before I get hate mail from trainers and suburban parents, hear me out. Once fitness became commercialized, trainers needed to separate themselves from every other trainer on the gym floor. Suddenly basic weight training wasn’t enough anymore. Everybody needed a “system,” a “method,” a “protocol,” or some revolutionary new way to make lifting weights look more complicated than simply lifting weights.

That’s when the circus started.

Bands. Balls. Pink dumbbells. Balance boards. Standing on one foot while twisting a kettlebell over your head and praying your chiropractor has an opening next Thursday.

And while some of this stuff certainly has its place, somewhere along the line we forgot the point: building muscle and strength has always responded best to progressively overloading basic movements safely and consistently over time.

So let’s simplify things.

DO go to the gym: The hardest part for most people is simply showing up. Don’t sit home saying you’ll start Monday. Monday turns into next Monday, and before you know it you’ve spent six months watching fitness videos while getting fatter.

DON’T walk into the gym blindly: Before you ever touch a weight, spend time learning proper exercise execution. Watch instructional videos, study movement patterns and familiarize yourself with basic exercises. Walking into a gym without knowing what you’re doing is like getting into the cockpit of an airplane because you watched Top Gun twice.

DO hire a trainer — temporarily: A good trainer can teach you how to move weight safely, establish proper mechanics and prevent injury. That said, you do not need to pay somebody indefinitely to stand there counting to ten while scrolling Instagram between sets.

DON’T train explosively: Contrary to popular belief, throwing weights around like you’re launching artillery shells is not a prerequisite for building muscle. Gradually applying force while maintaining control places tension directly where it belongs: the muscle. Spend thirty years violently jerking, bouncing and slamming heavy loads around and eventually your knees, shoulders and hips will send you the invoice.

DO control every rep: The weight should move because you moved it — not because momentum did half the work for you. Lift with control. Lower with control. No bouncing. No dropping. No pretending gravity is part of your training program.

DON’T chase your one-rep max your first week in the gym: Your ego has no business deciding how much weight goes on the bar. Build technique first. Strength comes later.

DO warm up properly: Get blood moving. Mobilize your joints. Prepare your body to work. A few minutes of preparation can save you months of rehab.

And finally…

DON’T overcomplicate this.

Fitness has become an industry built largely on convincing people that simple things need to be complicated. They don’t.

Building muscle has always been brutally simple: challenge the body, recover properly, repeat consistently. That formula built every great physique you’ve ever admired. Not pink dumbbells. Not balancing on a ball. And definitely not some 22-year-old trainer charging you a hundred bucks an hour to count your reps.

Pick up heavy thing.

Put heavy thing down.

Repeat.

That worked a hundred years ago.

It still works now.