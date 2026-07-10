On Episode 292 of The Menace Podcast, host Dennis “The Menace” James was joined by regular panelists Milos Sarcev and Jose Raymond, and as they discussed the results of the 2026 Mr. Big Evolution Pro, “The Mind” revealed his most suggestible student.

Jordan Hutchinson punched his ticket to the 2026 Mr. Olympia final by topping the Open division at the IFBB Mr. Big Evolution Pro on July 6, closely followed by James Hollingshead in second place, and Sarcev’s former client Lorenzo Leeuwe in third. Since retiring, the former Mr. Yugoslavia and Mr. Universe has carved out a reputation for being one of the most knowledgeable tutors on the competitive bodybuilding circuit. So, during the show, Dennis James wanted to find out who was top of the class. “If you had to choose one person, Milos, throughout your whole career … not only coaching but also helping, who was the most coachable guy you ever worked with?

Milos Sarcev says Hidetada Yamagishi was His Best Student

“I gotta give it to Hide (Hidetada Yamagishi),” revealed Sarcev of his most suggestible student. The legendary bodybuilder, who was the first Japanese competitor to enter the Mr. Olympia and Arnold Classic events, has had a long and successful career spanning almost 20 years on stage. As recently as 2023, he won the Masters Olympia in the 212 category. “Never complained,” reflected The Mind on his dynamic with Yamagishi. “Executed everything, you know? Twice (a day), six days a week.”

Sarcev explained previously that he was impressed by Yamagishi’s potential after seeing him at the 2006 Ironman Pro and invited him to come and train with him shortly after the show. “Hide wasn’t planning to train,” said The Mind about that first meeting. “I took one of my Koloseum (gym) shirts, gave it to him and told him, let’s go. Straight into crazy leg training. Of course, with squats, super slow drop set hack squats and of course, a few giant sets!”

These bodybuilders went on to establish one of the industry’s most successful partnerships, which serves as an important reminder that Milos Sarcev could work the same magic for 2026 Mr. Olympia contender, Hadi Choopan, as their newly formed partnership blooms.

To see the full episode of The Menace Podcast on the Muscle & Fitness YouTube channel, where the crew also dissected the latest bodybuilding new, see below.