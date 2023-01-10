This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.

Principal Scientist for the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI) facility in Frisco, TX, Eric Freese, MS, Ph.D., joins M&F Reps host and M&F’s Chief Content Officer Zack Zeigler to explain the mission of the GSSI, how data collection has helped create more personalized recommendations for athletes to enhance their performance via the Gx Sweat Patch and Gx App, and ways he’d like to improve the way data is dissected and delivered in the future as both the science and tech evolve.

