It’s official, 44 years removed from the original movie Conan the Barbarian, Arnold Schwarzenegger is back as the title character and will reprise the iconic sword wielding hero in the upcoming King Conan movie. Here’s what we know so far.

Aside from a 2011 remake starring Jason Momoa, it’s been 42 years since Conan was on our cinema screens as Conan the Destroyer, and what a time to be alive it truly was back in 1984. With songs like “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel, and Van Halen’s “Jump” ruling the airwaves, the movie theaters were packed for blockbusters like Ghostbusters, Gremlins, and Indiana Jones. And what comic book fan could forget Arnold Schwarzenegger’s portrayal of Conan? The series reached cult status, albeit without setting the box office on fire, but there’s more to this muscle-bound legend’s story to come on the big screen, and thankfully, there appears to be a huge appetite for Conan’s return on this side of the millennium.

What Happened at the End of Conan the Destroyer? (Spoilers)

Conan the Destroyer followed up on Conan the Barbarian, and provided the main man, along with his companion, Malak, an opportunity to complete a quest to resurrect Conan’s lost love interest, Valeria. While that action-packed quest ended in a double-cross, Conan was able to slay the bad guys in the end and earn himself an offer to take the crown as king, serving alongside Queen Jehnna. In true rebellious fashion, he refused that offer, however, stating, “I will have my own kingdom, and my own queen,” in the closing moments of the movie.

What Is the Plot of ‘King Conan’?

During the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, OH, the iconic actor (now 78) told fans that the plotline for the third instalment would offer Conan a curious new challenge. How will he deal with the responsibility of great power?

“It’s a great story,” said the seven-time Mr. Olympia. Apparently, after sitting on the kingly throne for 40 years, “Conan gets complacent, and now he gets forced out of the kingdom, slowly,” Arnold expanded. “Then there’s conflict, of course, and then he somehow comes back, and then there’s all kinds of madness and violence and magic and creatures. Now, of course, you have all the special effects, and the studio system has plenty of money to make those movies really big.”

Who Is Directing and Producing ‘King Conan’?

In addition to Arnold making a triumphant return as Conan, there’s a ton of Hollywood muscle behind the King Conan project. The film is backed by 20th Century Studios, meaning that a big-budget fantasy style production is well within reach. Writer and director,

Christoper McQuarrie is also attached, and he’s scored major success at the helm of other major movies, such as the Mission: Impossible franchise and Top Gun: Maverick.

When Will ‘King Conan’ Be Released in Theaters?

With filming expected to begin in 2027, critics believe that the movie will land in theaters in late 2028, or more likely in 2029, giving you ample time to revisit the first two movies and fall in love with series all over again.

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