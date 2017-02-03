NFL, LISTEN UP—John Cena has some advice for you.

The WWE superstar spoke about the NFL combine in a video for Sports Illustrated and how the league uses the bench press to help measure the strength and potential of prospects coming into the league.

His opinion? The NFL could do better, much better:

“It’s the most worthless test of skill that they have at the Combine. And in an organization like the NFL they’re going to come back with ‘Eh, what does the kid know?’ But I know a lot about strength and fitness, and upper body reps for a segregated weight for max is a horrible test for the Combine athlete. I love the Agility test, I love the Sprint tests, Vertical Jump and all that stuff is really fun to watch. But, step your game up with the strength assessment, NFL.”

Cena showed off his bench press strength in 2015 and called out the Combine, saying that the “ top calculated bench press” was only 10 pounds more than he could lift at 38 years old:

In the SI video, Cena said that he benched that weight again for a Muscle & Fitness shoot in 2017.

Stephen Paea of Oregon State has the NFL combine record on the bench press, making our list of the 11 strongest, most ridiculously athletic NFL combine performances of all time with an astonishing 49 reps. Mabye if Cena gave it a try he could beat the record.

NFL, take some advice—this John Cena guy knows what he’s talking about.