Amanda Latona and Lindsie Renee win month two of the 2009 FLEX Bikini Model Search Online

July 16, 2009

FLEXONLINE.COM

Results for month two of the 2009 FLEX Bikini Model Search Online, presented by Amazon.com and brought to you by Ed Hardy, are official and Amanda Latona and Lindsie Renee grabbed the big slice of this month’s votes to become the two winners of the second annual FLEX Bikini Model Search Online.

Voting began on July 1st with a whopping 112 contestants and after two weeks and a record shattering number of votes, 10 contestants emerged as possible candidates for top honors. The final decision, made by our expert panel of judges, was tough, but in the end, Latona and Renee emerged as our month two winners.

Latona and Renee each win:

– $250 first prize

– $250 gift voucher from Amazon.com

– Free Ed Hardy swimwear

– A profile in FLEX magazine

– A part in our totally hot photo shoot in Las Vegas that will be featured in a future issue of FLEX

WANT TO BE THE NEXT FLEX BIKINI MODEL SEARCH ONLINE WINNER? GO HERE TO ENTER MONTH THREE.

In addition, winners automatically qualify for the 16-women finals of the FLEX Bikini Model Search Championships presented by Amazon.com and brought to you by Ed Hardy, during Olympia Weekend 2009.

There’s still a chance for you to be a part of all the festivities but act fast because we’re in our last month of the 2009 FLEX Bikini Model Search Online contest. The deadline for month three entries is July 21.

GO HERE TO SEE ALL OF THE MONTH TWO CONTESTANTS

GO HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON JOE WEIDER’S 2009 OLYMPIA WEEKEND!!

Amanda Latona and Lindsie Renee win month two of the 2009 FLEX Bikini Model Search Online

July 16, 2009

FLEXONLINE.COM

NAME: Amanda Latona

AGE: 30

HEIGHT: 5‘5”

WEIGHT: 124 pounds

LIVES: Las Vegas, NV

YOU KIDDING ME?

Up until age 15, I was the shyest person you could ever meet. I couldn‘t even order food in a restaurant. Then I had a drama teacher who made me do monologues – even though it made me so nervous I threw up. Being forced to do it over and over brought me out of my shell.

ALL IN

My two passions are singing and fitness, which is funny because I was never athletic. I was the girl that skipped gym class because I didn‘t want to mess up my hair or makeup. I did take dance, but I was never into sports.

HOOKED

The first time I walked into a gym I was 18. I had a record deal and part of the contract was to work out. After I saw the trainer, that was it. I wanted to look like that so I dove in completely. I still watch Pumping Iron to get motivated for the gym.

STILL DOING IT

I love being in the gym. Working out is fun! Part of it is the goal setting, which is the competitive aspect. It’s about seeing what you can do with your body. Plus, I want to be the person that‘s still rocking it out at 45.

HOME SWEET, HOME

I‘m really a homebody. I love movies and TV. Believe it or not, my favorite show is Golden Girls. I love girly things too, like getting a massage, getting my nails painted all pretty and just pampering myself.

WANT TO BE THE NEXT FLEX BIKINI MODEL SEARCH ONLINE WINNER? GO HERE TO ENTER MONTH THREE.

GO HERE TO SEE ALL OF THE MONTH TWO CONTESTANTS

GO HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON JOE WEIDER’S 2009 OLYMPIA WEEKEND!!

Amanda Latona and Lindsie Renee win month two of the 2009 FLEX Bikini Model Search Online

July 16, 2009

FLEXONLINE.COM

NAME: Lindsie Renee

AGE: 22

HEIGHT: 5‘10”

WEIGHT: 130 pounds

LIVES: Loveland, CO

FIRST TIME OUT

“The first bikini show I ever did I got first runner-up. My suit was a little too revealing, so I kept my sarong on. The judges marked me down for it, so I lost by one-point. But I was still happy to be in the finals.”

PUMP IT UP

“I took weight training in my freshman year of high school. I was the only girl in the class but it was cool seeing the changes in my body. The feel of your muscles contracting and getting pumped is amazing.”

REAL WORLD

“I’m not a big fan of TV. I prefer doing things myself instead of watching others having fun. I like running with dogs and other outdoor things. Why not enjoy the sun and fresh air every chance you get?”

DANGER GIRL

“I’m an adrenaline junkie. The thrill of doing something dangerous that could go wrong makes it twice as fun. I’ve gone skydiving and snorkeled with sharks. Next on my list is bungee-jumping.”

GIRL’S NIGHT

“I can’t wait to go to the Olympia. I’ve never been to it and it’s the biggest show in the sport. Plus, I love going dancing with a big group of girls and the other FLEX Bikini girls will be there.”

WANT TO BE THE NEXT FLEX BIKINI MODEL SEARCH ONLINE WINNER? GO HERE TO ENTER MONTH THREE.

GO HERE TO SEE ALL OF THE MONTH TWO CONTESTANTS

GO HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON JOE WEIDER’S 2009 OLYMPIA WEEKEND!!