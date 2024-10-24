Did you know that over 6.3 million animals enter U.S. shelters every year? Sadly, many of these innocent creatures face an uncertain future, with euthanasia being a tragic reality for far too many. But there’s hope.

Celebrity photographer Mike Ruiz, a passionate advocate for animal rescue, is back with his annual ‘Mutts and Muscles‘ calendar, a project that combines stunning photography with a powerful message of compassion.

Ruiz, deeply moved by his own experiences with rescue dogs like his beloved Pit Bull Oliver and his “daughter” Julia (also a rescue!), has created a calendar that celebrates the unique bond between humans and their furry companions while raising vital funds for Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue.

Muscle & Fitness‘s Director of Development Frank Sepe and Chief Content Officer Zack Zeigler were on hand to capture behind-the-scenes footage and play with the amazing dogs that star alongside a handful of fitness and bodybuilding personalities. Check out the video, learn more about the Mutts and Muscles calendar below, and consider ordering a copy to support dogs in need.

The Heart Behind the Lens

Mike Ruiz, renowned for his captivating celebrity portraits, pours his artistic vision and heart into this cause. He believes that “All sentient beings deserve to be free from abuse, neglect, and endless suffering,” and this calendar is a testament to that belief.

A Decade of Dedication

Now in its 11th year, the ‘Mutts and Muscles’ calendar continues to shine a light on the importance of animal rescue. This project is more than just a collection of stunning photographs; it’s a call to action for animal welfare and a celebration of the human-animal bond.

Star-Studded Support

This year’s calendar features an impressive lineup of athletes who generously donated their time and effort to this worthy cause. A special shout-out goes to former Muscle & Fitness cover star Sergi Constance, who graced the cover and used his significant following to promote the project.

A Team Effort

Behind the scenes, a dedicated team worked tirelessly to bring this calendar to life:

Paul Sych , an award-winning typographer, lent his expertise to the graphic design.

, an award-winning typographer, lent his expertise to the graphic design. Anna Marisa Martinez ensured the models were camera-ready.

ensured the models were camera-ready. Frank Sepe and Sepe Nutrition stepped up as sponsors.

stepped up as sponsors. And of course, countless animal parents and foster caregivers traveled far and wide to include their beloved furry companions in this project.

The Beneficiary: Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue

Emily Gear of Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue expresses profound gratitude for Ruiz’s continued support. In a year that has been particularly challenging for animal welfare organizations, especially foster-based ones like Louie’s Legacy, this calendar serves as a crucial lifeline.

Your Purchase Makes a Difference!

100% of the sales go to Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue. Funds support essential animal care services like medical treatments, food, and shelter across the Midwest, South, and Northeast regions of the United States. Your purchase helps raise awareness and communicate the urgent needs of animal welfare to a broader community.

How to Get Your Copy

Ready to flex your compassion and adorn your wall with inspiring images? Pre-orders are now being accepted, with calendars shipping in November.

Order your Mutts and Muscles 2025 Calendar today!