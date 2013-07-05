The At Home Bodyweight Workout
IFBB Pro Roelly Winklaar takes us through a depletion workout five days from the 2013 Chicago Pro. We caught up with Roelly at USA Gym in Bridgeview, IL 5 days from the 2013 Chicago Pro. Roelly wasn't feeling too well from a bug he caught on the flight out from Curacao. Nevertheless, Winklaar did the workout and from what he told us, he was feeling much better the following day.