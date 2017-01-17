7 Celebs Who Are Thriving in Quarantine
Russian athlete Alexander Khokhlov shared an Instagram video of an alleged 198-pound Turkish Getup. The move is a popular one among CrossFit athletes, but Khokhlov took it to the next level, subbing a dumbbell for a barbell and performing the exercise with nearly 200 pounds of weight. We definitely don’t recommend trying this one at home.
That’s not the only feat of strength the Moscow Patriots football player has exhibited. He’s got plenty of videos up on his social media that show off his creative and challenging lifts, like the pistol squat below.
Khokhlov shares his workouts constantly on his Instagram, @guiltykilla, check out his page to see more of his lifts.