Brendan Wayne is the grandson of Hollywood’s most famous cowboy, John Wayne, and his portrayal of Din Djarin not only made him the man he is today but also allowed him to become a Western style hero in his own right. Ahead of the release of Star Wars The Mandalorian and Grogu, Wayne tells Muscle & Fitness of this life-changing role and the epic work he’s done with his body—to wear that seriously challenging armor.

Okay, so how do you plan an interview with the grandson of John Wayne? Do you bring up his iconic grandfather off the bat or wait until the right moment presents itself? Fortunately, Brendan Wayne helps me out. “I don’t think you can avoid it, that’s for sure,” he responds graciously. “I don’t know why you would, either.” Of course, John Wayne was Hollywood royalty and a hero to millions of movie fans around the world, but he was also a loving grandad off camera. “I remember fishing with him,” recalls the younger Wayne. “That was where he was freest, you know?”

The Hidden Actor Behind Din Djarin’s Physical Performance

Apparently, it took some pestering from mom for Brendan to try his own luck in Hollywood, but over the last 25 years, he’s racked up credits on huge shows like Angel, Sons of Anarchy, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and appeared in movies like Cowboys & Aliens. But landing the role of The Mandalorian in 2018 would be more life-changing than he could have ever imagined. Quick primer for the uninitiate: Din Djarin is a truly three-deminsional character that requires three actors to portray. The Mandalorian bounty hunter is fronted by Pedro Pascal, who provides a constant voice and a face when the helmet is off, while Brazilian actor and martial artist Lateef Crowder takes on the advanced stunts and action sequences, leaving Wayne to embody the emotions, movements, and close combat scenes all while hidden behind the cumbersome costume.

As a result, Wayne explains that his acting skills have become more measured, understanding how each rotation or tip of the helmet could have a vastly different effect, but the full body suit has seriously taxed his body, requiring rigorous training in order to make the character look as agile as he is strong. “A lot of work is about; are you willing?” enthuses Wayne. “Are you willing to go there? And that’s what ‘Mando’ was for me.”

What It’s Like to Act in ‘Mandalorian’ Armor

Growing up with a love of football meant that Wayne was accustomed to moving in heavy gear, but the 48-pound suit used in the Disney+ series would evolve to 62 pounds for the new movie. When you consider that Wayne tore his intestine making Season 2, this might give you an idea as to how challenging life behind the Mandalorian helmet really is. The actor also notes that he can lose 10 pounds in the first 11 days of a shoot, making regular hydration an essential part of any shoot, and requiring him to be physically fit, and seriously resilient for the role.

Brendan Wayne’s Routine Transformation Into Din Djarin

In the morning, Wayne trains to play Din Djarin with two-mile runs, while wearing a 30-pound weight vest. “Because I needed to compensate for the new rig that we were gonna do (in the movie).” The actor explains, adding that he started out with a 12-pound vest and built it up from there.

To test his endurance further, Wayne says he would complete six rounds of skipping and six rounds of shadow boxing. Plus, between each round, the star throws in some burpees to test his mettle even more. For recovery, Wayne takes plenty of ice baths. No doubt, such dedication is necessary, since the actor wears the suit for up to 16-hours at a time.

Wayne also explains that he’s set up a weight system in his house for strength sessions, using pulleys and a collection of kettlebells and weights for push-pull workouts. While Wayne notes that the number of calories he burns prepping for, and playing, The Mandalorian means that he need not worry about gaining bodyfat, this physically active actor maintains his muscle with plenty of protein shakes.

Why The Mandalorian Is a Family Affair for Brendan Wayne

Fans have long linked the storytelling and action choreography in The Mandalorian to the influence of classic Westerns, and while he may have been hidden by a costume to play Din Djarin, there’s no doubt that the role has brought Brendan and John Wayne’s legacy’s closer together. “I’m very lucky I got to play somebody who is heroic and physically conscious,” says the loving grandson. “I looked at my grandfather, and I went, oh my god, this is what he did.”

As for all those families that are excited to go and see the new movie on the big screen, the man behind the mask says that you won’t be disappointed. “It’s the best, and I recommend it one million percent,” beams Brendan Wayne. “Go see it in the theater, because you can bring your grandpa, who doesn’t like to watch space stuff, and he’s gonna look at this and go, ‘ This is a great old-time!”

Star Wars The Mandalorian and Grogu is released in theaters on May 22, 2026, while The Mandalorian series is available on Disney+.

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