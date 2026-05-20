While many bodybuilding observers had labeled Hadi Coopan’s competitive career as pretty much over, the Iranian powerhouse is back, and he’s teaming up with a familiar friend in Milos Sarcev as they target the 2026 Mr Olympia title.

Political Controversy Still Surrounds Hadi Choopan’s 2026 Mr. Olympia Return

Hadi Choopan had come under increasing pressure in the last couple of years, criticized online for an alleged alignment with the Iranian government that has been decried for its allged crackdown on protests and limits on free speech). But while the 2022 Mr Olympia denied this allegiance, instead explaining that his passion for representing the Iranian people is what drives him, those negative comments failed to die down, resulting in the loss of over one million Instagram followers and a feeling that along with Choopan’s diminishing returns on stage, “The Persian Wolf” could soon bow out of bodybuilding altogether.

Choopan’s hallowed victory at the 2022 Mr Olympia was followed by a second place showing from 2023 to 2025. And. while he won the Arnold Classic in both the U.S. and U.K. in 2024, his appearance in Columbus for the Arnold U.S. in 2026 resulted in third place, and amid the growing online backlash, he didn’t even appear at the Arnold U.K. this year.

So then, it has come as a major surprise to the bodybuilding world that Choopan still has the fire to hit the Olympia stage once again and fortunately, he’s bringing a friend who is up for the fight. “When many walked away, one person stayed,” wrote the insanely built Iranian in an Instagram post on May 19, 2026. “When silence replaced support, one voice said: ‘It’s not over yet.’

Hadi Choopan and Milos Sarcev Join Forces for 2026 Olympia Prep

Opening up to his 8 million IG followers, Choopan explained, “A real coach doesn’t just build champions, they rebuild broken people into stronger versions of themselves.”

For his part, Milos Sarcev is more than qualified for the job. The man they call “The Mind” understands what it is like to come from overseas and tread the boards on the world stage. Sarcev, who is Serbian, is a former Mr Yugoslavia and Mr Universe who has also competed multiple times in the Mr Olympia final. “I am very proud to announce that I will be assisting Hadi Choopan in preparation for the 2026 Mr Olympia,” confirmed Sarcev, a respected trainer and a regular panelist on M&F’s The Menace Podcast.

Making his intentions clear via his own Instagram account, Sarcev said: “Everyone knows the love, respect, and commitment I have for the Iranian people—and today I want YOU to hear me clearly: I ask for your trust and support for your representative, your son, and a true symbol of Iran and its people. Many assumptions and accusations made about him were simply not true. The truth will eventually come to the surface for everyone to see and understand Hadi has always fought for his people, proudly represented them on the world stage, and will continue to do so.”

Sarcev’s enviable track record as a coach has influenced the likes of James “Flex” Lewis, Andrew Jacked, and Roelly Winklaar, so it will be exciting to see what mark he can make on a 2026 version of Hadi Choopan.

Has Hadi Choopan Already Qualified for the 2026 Mr. Olympia?

Hadi Choopan’s second place at the 2025 Olympia event provides automatic qualification into the 2026 final, and fans have been quick to show their support on hearing of the epic union between Choopan and Sarcev. “The Wolf is back,” wrote one follower. “Love this!” added another. “Milos is always like a father to us all! An incredible man,” commented yet another.

Perhaps the greatest thing about bodybuilding is the way that it transcends politics, bringing people together for the love of the art. As a result, the road to the 2026 Mr Olympia final just got even more exciting.

For information on how to attend Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend from September 24 to 27, click here.

To follow Hadi Choopan on Instagram, click here.