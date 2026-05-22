The 2026 Powerlifting United (PLU) National Championships is in the history books, and history was made in several ways. Over 250 athletes showed up to the Westin San Antonio North hotel in San Antonio, Texas on the weekend of May 16-17 to celebrate powerlifting and compete for national championships across several age and weight categories.

There were countless national records set throughout the two days of competition, and many champions were crowned. Over $10,000 in prizes were awarded as well. You can see full replays of both days of action over on PLU’s YouTube channel and summaries of the lifts for every athlete on Open Powerlifting, but here are a few standout highlights that got the most attention from the audience in attendance and watching at home.

Zac Meyers Steals the Show With a 2,309-Pound Total

Many in the audience and even some of the athletes themselves were there to see 140-kilogram (308-pound) athlete Zac Meyers take to the platform, and he delivered a big performance for his fans. Meyers opened his day with an 870-pound squat, cleared 606 pounds on the bench, and pulled 832 pounds on the deadlift for a final total of 2,309 pounds – over a ton across all three lifts. Meyers tried to end his day with a 400-kilogram (881-pound) deadlift, but it was not meant to be. Meyers received a standing ovation for his efforts.

16 Lifters Break the Elite 500 DOTS Barrier at PLU Nationals

The DOTS formula takes your body weight, your gender, and the total amount of weight you lifted (squat + bench + deadlift) and comes up with a final overall score. The higher the DOTS, the better you did. DOTS helps level the playing field when it comes to determining the strongest lifter overall.

A 500 DOTS score is a benchmark goal for many in the sport, and 16 athletes broke that barrier in San Antonio. Meyers had the highest with a final DOTS of 591.97. With a final score of 503.59, Allison Whorton (Meyers’ partner) was the highest finisher on the women’s side by only.04 points over the second highest finishing lady, Jennifer Tren.

Veteran Powerlifters in Their 60s and 70s Inspire the Crowd

Powerlifting is a sport of all ages, and there were several lifters that were north of 50 that stepped on the platform and put it all on the line. One of those was 75-year-old Karen Crogan, who totaled 451 pounds (148.8/115.7/187.4) to win the Masters 75-79, 123-pound division to take the Best Lifter Tested Master title. Both Joe Hays and Bob McGhee cleared 1,000-pound totals in the mid to late 60’s. Then there was Tammy Mims, who at 56 years old squatted over 400 pounds, benched 231.5 pounds, and hit a 385.8-pound deadlift for a total of 1,019.6 pounds. She said in her post-meet interview that she felt powerlifting beat the alternative.

“I could either get stronger or sicker. I wanted to get stronger.”

Teen Powerlifting Stars Shine at the 2026 National Championships

Multiple generations were represented at Nationals, and the youngest lifter in the competition was 11-year-old River Tuttle, who was in her first Nationals meet and fourth ever, according to Open Powerlifting. Her 474-pound total was highlighted by a 209.4-pound deadlift that had the audience putting as much energy into the applause as she did in the lift.

Another standout lifter was 15-year-old Elena Humphrey, who overcame a broken back that she suffered over a year ago to return to action. Humphrey’s return resulted in a total of 606 pounds, highlighted by a squat of 220.4 pounds, a 115.7-pound bench, and a 270-pound deadlift.

2026 American Pro Set to Continue Massive Year for Powerlifting United

The 2026 PLU season continues with several events throughout the country, and there may be some international news to share soon. However, most eyes are now set on the 2026 American Pro, set to take place in Richmond, VA on Aug. 7-8. As one of the sport’s premiere events, the American Pro will feature both Open and Invited competitors across two days of competition. More details and news on that event are expected to be announced throughout the summer.

You can see more highlights and results from PLU Nationals by following @powerlifting.united on Instagram. To learn more about PLU and their full schedule, go to www.powerliftingunited.com.