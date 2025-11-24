Shaun Clarida came second to Keone Pearson in a 212-division showdown at the 2025 Olympia, but the man they call “The Giant Killer” has now beaten Pearson to an Olympia qualification, as both men test the waters of the Open division.

Clarida is a two-time 212 titlist, winning the 2020 and 2022 Olympia contests, but he was kept from victory this year after Keone Pearson won his third title in October of 2025. That same month, Pearson attempted to qualify for the 2026 Olympia, but instead of focusing on a fourth 212 trophy, “The Prodigy” competed in the Open division instead. It was an impressive performance in Prague that saw him achieve fourth place, only losing to the likes of Michal Krizanek, Samson Dauda, and Martin Fitzwater. But with a potential vacancy now looming at the top of the 212 division, Shaun Clarida shocked many critics by making the journey to Japan to find his own Open division spot, and the results on November 24 spoke for themselves.

“Last time I visited Japan in 2018, I competed in this same show but in the 212 division, where I placed second,” reflected Clarida via Instagram just days out from the 2025 Japan Pro. “This time I’ll be competing in the OPEN division once again going up against the big boys. This is a very deep & impressive lineup and I’m excited to show up and put on a show for everyone!”

Shaun Clarida wins 2025 Japan Pro in the Open Division

Indeed, the huge lineup that Clarida commented on included rising stars like Joan Pradells and mainstays such as James Hollingshead and Marc Hector. In the end, Clarida was the most jacked in Japan, however, with fans hailing his performance as “the perfect peak.” On the night, Clarida captured a check for $16,000 and claimed his place on the 2026 Olympia Open stage.

The final results were as follows:

1) Shaun Clarida

2) Florian Poirson

3) Joan Pradells

4) Jan Turek

5) Marc Hector

For his part, Keone Pearson has stated that a permanent move to the Open division is now unlikely as he wants to spend time getting even bigger, but for Shaun Clarida, the biggest stage in bodybuilding is beckoning.

To follow Shaun Clarida on Instagram, click here.