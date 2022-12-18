Shaun Clarida regained his 212 O title in Las Vegas during Olympia Weekend. Here are the top 10:

    1. Shaun Clarida – $50,000
    2. Angel Calderon Frias  $20,000
    3. Kamal Elgargni – $10,000
    4. Ahmad Ashkanani – $6,000
    5. Oleh Kryvyi – $4,000
    6. Keone Pearson
    7. Kerrith Bajjo
    8.  Felipe Moraes
    9.  Bryan Balzano
    10. Dean White

More stage photos and pics from 2022 Olympia Weekend

Topics: