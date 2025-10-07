The 2025 Olympia World Fitness Expo will feature much more than bodybuilding. Other prominent sports will be prominently showcased in the Las Vegas Convention Center on Oct. 10-11. One of those is Olympia Sumo as presented by Dan Kalbfleisch, better known as “Sumo Dan.”

Looking Back

Sumo Dan’s passion for the sport was lit by watching a documentary nearly 20 years ago. Once he felt that spark, the 12-time U.S. Sumo champion has turned into an inferno that has impacted the sport on an international scale.

He stated, “Sumo wrestling outside of Japan is considered amateur, but I’ve been in international tournaments and competed for world championships.”

Aside from competing in the sport, he has been working to increase awareness for the sport, which is how the Olympia Sumo was established. All these years later, Sumo Dan still gets excited about being a part of the big weekend in Las Vegas, and it still attracts a crowd as well as internationally acclaimed athletes. When looking back at his efforts over the course of two decades, he thinks his younger self would be proud of what he’s done.

“I’ve gotten to compete, ref, and guest judge. For what has been available, I’ve made the best of my 20 years.”

Looking Ahead

Sumo Dan isn’t one for reminiscing too long, and he’s already thinking about the years ahead both professionally and personally. The next generation of sumo wrestlers are coming, and one of them is his own nephew, Everett.

“He’s still playing football. So, he won’t be there this year, but we are already looking at him being at the Olympia in the future.”

While he waits for Everett to be ready for next year, Sumo Dan is in the final stages of the 2025 Olympia Sumo event, which doubles as the climax of his 20th anniversary in the sport. Many athletes from around the world will gather at the Las Vegas Convention Center to be a part of the action. Some names that are expected to compete include Larry Velasquez,

who is coming off an Open Weight win at the 2025 Milano Sumo Open in Milan, Italy, 2024 Olympia Sumo Light-Heavyweight Paul Gutierrez, and there will be women’s action featuring 2024 Olympia Grand Champion Kellyann Ball.

“This whole year has been about celebrating my 20th year, and the Olympia will be the big finale of that.”

Train Like a Sumo Champion

Sumo wrestlers are not only very competitive in their sport but in the gym as well. It takes more than eating a lot to excel, and raining is paramount to their success, and that includes hitting the weights. Sumo Dan applied the same commitment in this aspect as he did the sport itself.

“Most traditional sumo exercises are leg based movements that increase strength, flexibility, and balance.”

To make the training work with his sport, Sumo Dan combined gym exercises with sumo positions and movements.

Squats or Leg Presses with Koshiwari

Koshiwari is the sumo squat position with legs wide and feet pointed out. Sumo Dan would superset either squats or leg presses with doing the Koshiwari position.

“Increase your flexibility by pushing back on your knees with your hands or digging your elbows into your thighs. With either motion, try to force your legs open to the full 180 degrees or beyond, then hold that stretch until uncomfortable.”

How to Do It: “In the deep squatting position, your elbows tucked to your side, and your hands cupped in front of you, use your legs to raise your body up 1-2 inches; repeat. This may look like bouncing, but it is really controlled “jet reps” caused by the slight flexing of your quads. In the wide Koshiwari position, do unweighted full squats, up and down.”

Leg Curls with Shinkyaku

Shiyaku is the sumo hamstring stretch,” Sumo Dan says. It makes sense to pair this with another posterior chain exercises such as leg curls. He explained that he would five of these per leg in between leg curl sets.

How to Do It: “In a squatting position, extend one leg straight out from your body 180 degrees. Keep your other leg bent with your foot flat on the ground. Push down on your straightened leg to feel the stretch on your hamstring. If you are flexible enough, your calf and hamstring should be touching the ground. Repeat on your opposite leg, then alternative for reps.”

Leg Extensions with Shiko

If there was a starting exercise for all sumo wrestlers, the Shiko would be it.

“Shiko is the most important exercise for sumo,” he explained. “It is a combination of leg lift, stomp, and squat. Champion sumo wrestlers at all levels do hundreds of Shiko a day.”

Sumo Dan would pair this with leg extensions. He would do 10 Shiko reps with each leg between sets, but you should start with less if you are new to this.

How to Do It: “Standing with your legs wide, lean to one side, balancing your weight onto that leg. Lift your opposite leg straight up to that side, as high as you can get it. Then bring that leg down, stomping that foot to the ground. Squat down as low as you can go. Return to your starting position, then lean to the opposite side to repeat for the opposite leg. Repeat for reps.”

Calf Raises with Suriashi

The final pairing in Sumo Dan’s routine is a calf raise of any variety with proper sliding footwork, also known as Suriashi. This is done so the athlete can maximize always staying balanced.

How to Do It: “Start with a wide stance squat but not as deep as Koshiwari. Keeping your legs spread close to 180 degrees, you slide your feet forward, leading with balls of your feet, and keeping your instep in contact with the ground. Your torso remains straight, your elbows are in tight, and your hands are pushing the imagined opponent in front of you.”

Tickets for the 2025 Olympia World Fitness Expo are available at the Olympia website. You can learn more about Olympia Sumo by following @olympiasumo and @sumodanusa on Instagram. Keep up with all things Olympia and more by subscribing to our newsletter.