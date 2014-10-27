In the wake of the rapidly growing sports nutrition protein bar category, comes the one and only FUNNBAR™. BPI Sports is proud to unleash the most innovative, exciting, and delicious new way to feed your protein needs—while satisfying your sweet tooth without the guilt. The first of its kind to hit the market, FUNNBAR™ is the convenient, mouth-watering, and delicious protein candy chew manufactured by BPI Sports, the fastest growing sports nutrition company worldwide. Never has the nutrition industry seen a company combine protein into a candy chew like this. Funnbar is a guilt free, high protein, high fiber, gluten free, sugar free, all natural and zero artificial flavoring way to snack.

The fact that FUNNBAR™ tastes like candy is just where the appeal begins. These delicious, gluten-free and sugar- free chews are available in three flavors: Caramel & Chocolate, Tropical Berry and Orange Cream. Each FUNNBAR™ packs 15 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber in 10 individually wrapped chews. These delicious chews are perfect for eating on the run or packing a snack for later. For more info visit Funnbar.com.

"We are consistently coming up with innovative ideas and we hit the jackpot with Funnbar," stated James Grage, Vice President of BPI Sports. "The protein category is a cramped area with heavy saturation and little improvement. We wanted to change that and push boundaries by formulating the first perfect protein chew that tastes like candy. Funnbar is certainly a game-changer for the nutrition industry."

"We developed Funnbar because people love to eat, they love to have funn, and above all they want to feel and look better," said Diana Ress, Marketing Director of BPI Sports. "Funnbar rolls all this together in a mouth-watering, zero-guilt, high protein chew that you can't resist. Combining delicious with healthy isn't an easy undertaking. But with Funnbar, you don't have to worry. You don't have to choose between delicious and healthy."

FUNNBAR™ will be available for purchase beginning September 2014 at the #1 retail giant GNC, online super store Bodybuilding.com, leading nutritional distributor Europa Sports Products, along with select retailers and distributors both domestic and internationally. The release of FUNNBAR™ has BPI ending the year on a high. For more info visit Funnbar.com or Facebook.