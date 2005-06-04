When it comes to pre-workout supplements, your ideal supp is one that creates a pump throughout the entire duration of your training session. Stacked with prime ingredients, a pre-workout should have you blasting through workouts with greater drive and focus — hitting your fitness goals. Anarchy by MuscleTech is that ideal supp because it’s formulated with Nitrosigine and HydroMax glycerol to create an entirely different training experience.

Nitrosigine is a nitric oxide (NO) booster that’s composed of bonded arginine and silicon — arginine silicate. This patented complex triggers the release of NO — widening your blood vessels for an improved blood flow. A greater blood flow produces more pumps while delivering more nutrients to your hard-training muscles. Participants in Nitrosigine’s clinical study showed a significant boost in plasma arginine and silicon levels — working in 30 minutes and lasting for up to three hours. As for HydroMax glycerol, it is 10 times more concentrated than glycerol monostearate — preventing dehydration by helping cells retain water. Combined, these innovative ingredients drive more muscle pumps and improve overall workout efficiency.

Turn Up The Intensity

For more focus and energy, Anarchy contains 190 milligrams of caffeine per serving with l-theanine. Caffeine is also paired with choline bitartrate for an enhanced sensory experience — making Anarchy a supp that’s able to meet your training demands.

Packed into every 2-scoop serving is 3.2 grams of CarnoSyn beta-alanine to promote the muscle- and strength-building process. Research has shown that beta-alanine supplementation may delay the onset of neuromuscular fatigue and increase your physical work capacity. A study was completed where participants took 1.6 grams of beta-alanine and 24 grams of dextrose four times a day for six days, and then twice daily for 22 days. This was done before an ergometry test. Physcial work capacity at the muscular fatigue threshold was analyzed — ultimately delaying muscle fatigue, which may be due to a boost in muscle carnosine levels from beta-alanine supplementation.

Anarchy is a max-potency, pre-workout supp that’s engineered to maximize your anabolic and strength-building potential. It’s a comprehensive formula that also features ingredients like Rhodiola extract and yohimbe extract. Anarchy should be taken 30 minutes prior to working out.

This article is sponsored by MuscleTech. For more on MuscleTech, visit www.muscletech.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.