Supplement of the Week: Ultrisine Hardcore™

The At Home Bodyweight Workout
Keep your gains even while under self-quarantine with these exercises.Read article
Keep your gains even while under self-quarantine with these exercises.Read article
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
Building a great physique at home is as easy as investing in dumbbells and a bench.Read article
Simple steps to boost this "man" hormone.Read article
Sponsored Content
Ultrisine Hardcore™ Clinical Study #1 – One Serving Burns as Many Calories as Running 2 Miles
Ultrisine Hardcore™ Clinical Study #2
For more information, visit http://ultrisine.com/
# The Effects of a Multi-ingredient Fat Burner on Weight Loss and Metabolism. (White Paper). †Calories burned based on using metabolic equivalency (MET) calculations. Mile calculation based on 150 lb person walking 6 mph; steps on 150 lb person walking 3 MPH, a pace of 2000 steps per mile. Yoga is light intensity; punching bag moderate intensity; bicycling is moderate intensity 12-14 mph. Swimming is leisurely, general swimming. US. PROVISIONAL PATENT 62/248,965 #Calories burned based on using metabolic equivalency (MET) calculations. Mile calculation based on 150 lb person running 6 mph. Steps based on a 150 lb person walking 3 mph, at a pace of 2,000 steps per mile. †The Effects of a Multi-Ingredient Fat Burner on Weight Loss and Metabolism. (White Paper). @British Journal of Nutrition (2013), 110, 733–738.
This content is sponsored and supplied by MHP.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.