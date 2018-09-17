IFBB

Interview: 2018 People's Champion Roelly Winklaar

David Baye chats to inaugural winner of the prize.

The first-ever People’s Champion, Roelly Winklaar, takes some time to talk to David Baye about what this accolade means to him. 

For our full Olympia coverage, visit https://bit.ly/2MCg0oo.

