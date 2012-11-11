This weekend at the 2012 NPC Nationals, there will be a total of 62 new IFBB Pros crowned in Atlanta. for some, it's taken years to get here and when it's all said and done, it's over in a matter of seconds. With over 900 competitors competing here in Atlanta, you have to stand out from head to toe in order to get that nod from the judges.

Congratulations to all NPC Amateur Athletes that made it this far to compete.

