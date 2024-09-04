Dr Meghan Santa Barbara is not just an IFBB Pro, but is also a nutrition consultant and bodybuilding prep coach. As such, she informs her almost 80,000 Instagram followers with a mixture of hard-earned gym knowledge along with the science to back it up. Recently, the popular PT took to social media to share 5 underrated but essential tips for those who want to maximize their gains. Check them out and see if any of these resonate with your plight with the plates.

This girl from West Virgina started competing several years ago and is currently in training to become the best version of herself in 2024. In doing so, she has faced a few home truths. “I always joke that I didn’t really start training until last year,” she wrote in an IG post on August 29. “I never knew what training to failure was until about a year ago. Even when I trained for figure, I believe it was more so my genetics that carried me through versus my work ethic in my training. Because, damn, if I trained like I did now when I competed in figure, I would have looked insane. But we live and we learn. I don’t want you to go through years of spinning your wheels either with training, so here are my top 5 underrated training tips.”

Meghan Santa Barbara’s 5 Underrated Training Tips

Exercise Form

8-12 solid reps remain a staple for hypotrophy. “Social media has you over thinking your training,” asserts Dr Santa Barbara. “Old school trainers are fighting the new evidence-based trainers, and it’s exhausting. But what holds true despite the drama? Poor form equals poor stimulus. Improve the quality of your volume versus simply adding more volume.”

Tension Over Rom

“Instead of always thinking about increasing your range of motion…. Think about how to increase your range of tension!” suggests the buff bodybuilder. “Example: Going ass to grass on a squat just to stroke your ego and improve you’re right on social media, versus working within your range of tension and stimulating the muscles you are trying to bias (target).” There’s something to be said for focussing on the muscles you want to build, rather than overextending your stretch.

Cardio

Pump your heart as well as the iron. “Cardiovascular training is essential when in a growth phase,” explains the coach. “Don’t be the bro bodybuilder who thinks that cardio will rob your muscle of gain. Having good cardiovascular health will improve your internal health, work capacity, improve insulin sensitivity for better pumps, and will help with your muscular endurance during working sets.”

Train Actually Hard

For most of us, just managing to arrive at the gym is a win, but if you want to be elite, you’ll need to actually work hard. “Don’t fear training hard,” challenges Dr Santa Barbara. “You need to push lifts within close proximity to failure. There are some genetic outliers, sure, but the large majority of you will need to train within 0-1 RIR (Reps In Reserve) to achieve the results you desire.

“Training close to failure with proper form and execution is key to muscle growth. Periodizing your intensity is also crucial — pay attention to bio feedback and trends.” In other words, don’t push things too far if you are not feeling up to it, but don’t simply go through the motions either, ask yourself if you’ve given each session the effort that it deserves.

Get More out of Less

Sometimes, less is more and that’s never more true than the simplicity of pitting yourself against a simple lift rather than a mathematical maze. “Set intensifiers are great when programmed correctly,” says the blonde beauty. “Learn how to push a top set for 2 working sets to failure prior to adding in drop sets, rest pause sets, ISO-holds, etc. Don’t overcomplicate things. Get more out of less and add in set intensifiers when needed to achieve additional volume or to use as a fatigue management tool when strength may be lower.”

Which of these tips resonated with you the most?

