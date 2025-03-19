Regan Grimes is working hard in the gym as he readies for a return to competition at the New York Pro in May and looked massive while sharing his quad dominant leg day workout. Here’s how to try this epic session for yourself.

Regan Grimes likes to work himself into the ground when it comes to training legs and he’s earned some impressive fans along the way, including the original “Quad Stomper” and former Mr. Olympia, Jay Cutler. Reportedly, Cutler believes that he could turn the Canadian into a brand new Mr Olympia with the proper focus and fortunately, the 31-year-old appeared to have his game face on as he left it all in the gym during this epic session.

Regan Grimes Dominating Quads Workout

Leg Extensions + Adduction Superset: 1 Warm up Set then 2 Sets of 12 to 15 Reps

Hack Squat: 1 Warmup Set then 2 Sets of 12 to 15 Reps

Lying Leg Curl: 1 Warmup Set then 2 Sets of 12 to 15 Reps

Standing Hack Squat: 1 Warmup Set then 2 Sets of 12 to 15 Reps

Pin Loaded Leg Press: 1 Warmup Set then 2 Sets of 12 to 15 Reps

Workout Breakdown

“I like to start with leg extensions to really warmup the knees,” says Grimes, who makes sure to add a warmup set to every exercise. “And then we superset adduction. As you can see, every exercise is two working sets.”

By repping out 12-15 heavy reps, Grimes is heading for hypotrophy in order to really stack on some size. When it comes to hack squats, “This is a really quad focused movement,” explains Grimes, who follows up with the lying leg curl. “This is just one hamstring exercise for the quad dominant leg day,” says the bodybuilder, who adds that he will completes a more hamstring focused workout later in the week. The standing hack squat is Grime’s weapon of choice for “hitting glutes,” before rounding out his workout with the pin loaded leg press, saying that this move is “perfect” for targeting the quads. As if you needed proof that the big man gave it his all, the fact that he collapsed into a heap to herald the end of a job well done is proof positive that this bodybuilder is doing everything he can to build on last years ninth place at the “O.” We can’t wait to see what type of presentation he brings to the New York Pro in May.

