Two heavyweights in the prime of their careers meet on a world stage and fight.

July 2, 2010

UFC Heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar and UFC Interim Heavyweight champion Shane Carwin meet to consolidate the most coveted belt in combat sports. In the long history of prizefighting it has always been the big men who have captured the imagination of spectators. The Lesnar-Carwin bout is no different and will finally provide a legitimate answer to the question of who deserves to stand at the top of the heavyweight rankings in MMA.

Think of it this way: Let’s say Earth is invaded by aliens who want to pit their greatest champion against the best fighter on our planet to determine the fate of our race. The winner of the Lesnar-Carwin fight would be the one the U.N. would send to represent Earth.

Both men are unbelievable powerhouses, built like bulldozers that move like Ferraris. As a former NCAA Division I wrestling champion, Lesnar’s grappling credentials are impeccable. But Carwin holds a great equalizer in each hand: raw punching power that has brought him an unblemished record of 12 wins, none of which have gone past the first round.

Tune in Saturday night, July 3, to see history made and the crowning of the undisputed greatest heavyweight fighter in the world.