Christmas Abbott's 5 Simple Tips to a Better Body

The 'Badass Body' and 'Badass Life' author shares her tactics to up your fitness level.

by Per Bernal
CrossFit star and best-selling author Christmas Abbott is all about self-love, although it hasn't always been so easy for the gorgeous, tatted-up fit chick to maintain her current mindset. Abbott understands better than anyone that life isn't always easy and that we can't always be in top shape, but she wants every woman to feel great about herself, no matter her age, size, or physical condition. 

“You’re given only one body, so why beat yourself up over it?” she asks. “In order to love yourself, you have to love your body. Confidence comes from within.” And while she may be a superfit athlete, she's got tips that literally anyone can follow to get started on the road to a healthier—and more badass, of course—body and mind. Click through to check them out. 

1. Plan Your Routine

Structure is key to sticking with your routine. Abbott recommends planning out three workouts a week for 30 days. “Know what time you will have to leave work or adjust your routine and plan accordingly. You don’t have to be the best person there—you just have to show up every day that you commit to.”

2. Think Positive

“We all have to face our challenges—life doesn’t give anyone a free pass. But it’s how you cope with those challenges that defines your core character,” says Abbott. Consider what you can do to push through those obstacles. “For me, I didn’t think about how far I had to go; I thought about what I had to do today to make it through.”

3. Keep a Journal

“I get into my head a lot, and one way to take that chaos out of there is to put it down onto paper,” says Abbott. There doesn’t have to be a format, and you can keep tabs on whatever you want, from that day’s workout and nutrition to emotional challenges.

4. Don't Skimp on Sleep

“When you work hard you need to restore your body, and the best way to do that is by getting enough rest. That’s when your body can undo the damage you’ve done and get stronger,” she says.

5. Carry a Water Bottle

“You’re far more likely to stay hydrated when you have that with you, and it’s crucial to make sure you’re getting enough water all day,” Abbott says. Water gives you energy and mental clarity and makes you happier, she adds. “Water is highly underrated.”

