Christmas Abbott's 5 Simple Tips to a Better Body

CrossFit star and best-selling author Christmas Abbott is all about self-love, although it hasn't always been so easy for the gorgeous, tatted-up fit chick to maintain her current mindset. Abbott understands better than anyone that life isn't always easy and that we can't always be in top shape, but she wants every woman to feel great about herself, no matter her age, size, or physical condition.

“You’re given only one body, so why beat yourself up over it?” she asks. “In order to love yourself, you have to love your body. Confidence comes from within.” And while she may be a superfit athlete, she's got tips that literally anyone can follow to get started on the road to a healthier—and more badass, of course—body and mind. Click through to check them out.