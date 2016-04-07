Vitamin D:

An analysis of 13 studies by the University of Western Ontario found that taking daily doses of 800–1,000 IU of vitamin D provided increased muscular strength and balance among older adults. Vitamin D is a cholesterol-steroid-derived hormone, and muscle tissues are thought to have vitamin D receptors. This means that getting enough D to the muscles can help enhance performance.

Taurine:

This amino acid is found in high amounts in the heart, brain, and skeletal muscles, specifically fast-twitch muscle fibers. However, when the body is placed under a significant amount of stress, like during lifting, taurine levels become depleted. Research in the Journal of Applied Physiology found that two weeks of taurine supplementation elevated taurine levels 40% in fast-twitch muscle fibers, resulting in a 19% boost in muscle- force production. Other research shows taurine triggers more calcium to be released in muscle cells, leading to more powerful contractions.

3 More Ways to Muscle Up

Stack it

Keep your joints happy by stacking fish oil and vitamin C. Fish oil contains anti-inflammatory Omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin C helps produce collagen, which assists in keeping joints healthy, especially during heavy lifting.

​Keep Creatine

Creatine provides your body with extra stored energy for harder training. To skip the bloating that can come with supps, try Creatop, a topical creatine spray that may boost energy by 84%.($50,Creatopspray.com)

Whey In

Whey protein not only feeds your muscles, it also improves strength. A study published by Amino Acids found that ingesting whey protein with BCAA’s post-workout increased fat free mass and muscle strength.