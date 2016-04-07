It takes a significant amount of energy (and sweat) to get the physique that you’ve always wanted. First you have to build a foundation of strength, which indicates how much stress (pulling, stretching, and flexing) your muscles can endure. Luckily, you’ve got help. Taking these key strength-boosting supplements can enhance your exercise capacity and help carve out a lean, muscular figure. 

L-Arginine:

Nitric oxide (NO) boosters give your muscles a “pump” during a workout by providing greater blood flow. To keep muscle momentum going, try taking L-arginine, an amino acid that increases NO production. A review published by the Journal of Advanced Research indicated that arginine supplementation pre-workout can greatly increase muscle strength and mass. Combine it with other amino acids in a pre-workout shake or other supplements and you’ll get even more nutrients to help feed your muscles. 

Beta-Alanine: 

This precursor to the amino acid carnosine works to preserve muscular strength by reducing fatigue. Carnosine is made primarily in type II (fast-twitch) muscle fibers, which are associated with quick bursts of strength like lifting weights. It buffers acids by regulating muscle pH. During high-intensity workouts, carnosine prevents lactic acid buildup, which allows for greater work capacity—a good indication of muscular strength. Research shows supplementing with beta-alanine can improve volume during resistance training and reduce fatigue. 

Vitamin D:

An analysis of 13 studies by the University of Western Ontario found that taking daily doses of 800–1,000 IU of vitamin D provided increased muscular strength and balance among older adults. Vitamin D is a cholesterol-steroid-derived hormone, and muscle tissues are thought to have vitamin D receptors. This means that getting enough D to the muscles can help enhance performance. 

Taurine:

This amino acid is found in high amounts in the heart, brain, and skeletal muscles, specifically fast-twitch muscle fibers. However, when the body is placed under a significant amount of stress, like during lifting, taurine levels become depleted. Research in the Journal of Applied Physiology found that two weeks of taurine supplementation elevated taurine levels 40% in fast-twitch muscle fibers, resulting in a 19% boost in muscle- force production. Other research shows taurine triggers more calcium to be released in muscle cells, leading to more powerful contractions. 

3 More Ways to Muscle Up 

  • Stack it 

Keep your joints happy by stacking fish oil and vitamin C. Fish oil contains anti-inflammatory Omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin C helps produce collagen, which assists in keeping joints healthy, especially during heavy lifting. 

  • ​Keep Creatine

Creatine provides your body with extra stored energy for harder training. To skip the bloating that can come with supps, try Creatop, a topical creatine spray that may boost energy by 84%.($50,Creatopspray.com)

  • Whey In 

Whey protein not only feeds your muscles, it also improves strength. A study published by Amino Acids found that ingesting whey protein with BCAA’s post-workout increased fat free mass and muscle strength.

 

