Spring is here, and that means more carpool runs, snack duty, and packed schedules. Moms do it all—transportation, laundry, school events—often putting their own fitness on the back burner. But what if you could reclaim your athleticism while keeping up with your busy life? That’s exactly the reasoning behind this workout plan for moms.

You don’t have to just reminisce about your younger, more active days—you can build a strong, agile, and athletic body right now. Forget about comparing yourself to the past and start focusing on what’s ahead: more energy, fewer aches, and the confidence to show your kids what strong, athletic women look like.

Never played sports? That doesn’t matter. You don’t need an athletic background to become an athlete today. With the right plan, your body will adapt, grow stronger, and move better than ever. Whether you’re looking to level up in the gym, keep up on the field, or simply feel more powerful in your everyday life, this program is your guide.

The 9-Week Workout Plan for Moms To Spring Back into Shape

Duration: 9 weeks
Phases: 3 phases, each lasting 3 weeks
Workouts per Week: 2
Time Commitment: 45 minutes per session
Focus Areas: Strength, Speed, Agility, Power, Mobility
Equipment Needed: Body weight, Resistance Bands, Dumbbells, Kettlebells, Medicine Balls

Phase 1: Build (Foundation & Strength)

Before we jump into high-intensity workout plan for moms, we need to establish a strong base. This phase focuses on foundational movement patterns, improving stability, and preparing your body for athletic performance. You’ll begin incorporating power, speed, and agility drills in small doses to introduce your body to new challenges.

  • Learn and refine movement mechanics
  • Build strength and endurance
  • Develop joint stability and mobility

Phase 2: Boost (Power & Speed)

Now that you’ve built a solid foundation, it’s time to increase intensity. This phase introduces more explosive movements, speed drills, and agility work while continuing to build strength. Your body will start to move and feel more athletic, and your coordination will improve.

  • Increase strength and power
  • Develop speed, acceleration, and quickness
  • Enhance muscle endurance for longer-lasting energy

Phase 3: Perform (Athletic Execution)

This is where it all comes together. Your strength, power, and speed will be put to the test in higher-intensity workouts that challenge your agility, coordination, and endurance. By now, you’ll feel stronger, more capable, and more confident in your athletic abilities.

  • Apply strength, speed, and agility in dynamic movements
  • Build confidence in athletic performance
  • Move, feel, and perform like an athlete

Benefits of the 9-Week Workout Plan

  • Efficient & Effective: Just two workouts a week, 45 minutes each.
  • No Experience Needed: Whether you were an athlete years ago or never trained before, this program meets you where you are.
  • Functional & Practical: Strength and speed that translates into real-life movement, helping you feel better and move better every day.

Mother and daughter working out in the gym to spring back in shape
The 9-Week Workout Plan for A Stronger & More Athletic Woman

Format for Each Session:

  • Block 1: Warmup (10-15 min)
    Dynamic movements, mobility, light intro to athletic drills
  • Block 2: Strength (15 min)
    Foundational strength-building
  • Block 3: Athleticism (15 min)
    Speed, agility, power, and coordination

Rest Between Sets: 30-90 sec (adjust as needed)
Rest Between Blocks: 1-2 min

Phase 1: Build (Weeks 1-3)

Focus: Establishing foundational movement, improving stability, and light intro to speed/agility

Workout A (Full Body Strength & Speed Fundamentals)

Block 1: Warmup (10-15 min)

  • Cat-Cow: 6 reps
  • Quadruped Rockbacks: 8 reps
  • Hip Openers: 5 reps (each side)
  • High Knees: 15 seconds
  • Skip for Height: 2 rounds, 10 yards
  • Low Box Step-Off + Stick Landing: 3 reps (each side)

Block 2: Strength (15 min)

  • Goblet Box Squat: 3 sets, 10 reps (Modification: Bodyweight squat)
  • Single Arm DB Row: 3 sets, 8 reps (each side)
    (Modification: Incline chest-supported row)
  • Glute Bridge Hold: 3 sets 30 sec.  (Modification: Feet elevated for more challenge)

Block 3: Athleticism (15 min)

  • Forward Line Hops: 20 sec.
  • Short Sprint Start (5 yards): 4 times
  • Medicine Ball Chest Pass: 3 sets, 5 reps
  • Farmer’s Carry: 30 yards

Workout B (Core & Athletic Movement)

Block 1: Warmup (10-15 min)

  • World’s Greatest Stretch: 5 reps (each side)
  • Arm Circles & Shoulder Rolls: 10 reps
  • Lateral Bounds (small): 10 yards
  • A-Skip: 2 sets, 10 yards
  • Mini Hurdle Walkover: 3 rounds

Block 2: Strength (15 min)

  • Split Squat: 3 sets, 8 reps (each side)
    (Modification: Bodyweight)
  • DB Floor Press: 3 sets, 10 reps (Modification: Pushups)
  • Dead Bug with Band Resistance: 3 sets, 8 reps (each side)

Block 3: Athleticism (15 min)

  • Lateral Shuffle + Stick: 3 sets, 5 yards
  • MB Overhead Slam: 3 sets, 5 reps
  • Plank Shoulder Tap: x 3 sets, 10 reps (each side)
  • Sprint Mechanics (Wall Lean & Drive): 3 sets, 5 reps (each side)
A mom and daughter lifting a kettlebell together for a workout plan for moms
Phase 2: Boost (Weeks 4-6)

Focus: Increasing strength, introducing more explosive movement, and refining agility

Workout A (Strength & Power Development)

Block 1: Warmup (10-15 min)

Block 2 – Strength (15 min)

  • Kettlebell Front Squat: 3 sets, 8-12 reps (Progression: Barbell Squat)
  • Single Arm DB Row: 3 sets, 10-12 reps (each side)
  • Glute Bridge March: 3 sets, 10-12 reps (each side)

Block 3 – Athleticism (15 min)

  • Plyo Line Hops: 25 sec.
  • Sprint Start (10 yards): 4 rounds
  • MB Rotational Throw: 3 sets, 5 reps (each side)
  • Farmer’s Carry (Heavier): 30 yards

Workout B (Explosive Speed & Agility Focus)

Block 1: Warmup (10-15 min)

  • Around the World Lunge: 5 reps (each side)
  • Bear Crawl Forward & Back: 5 yards (both ways)
  • Hurdle Walkthroughs: 3 rounds
  • Skip for Height: 2 sets, 10 yards

Block 2: Strength (15 min)

  • Step-Up to Balance: 3 sets, 8 reps (each side)
  • Single Arm DB Press: 3 sets, 10 reps (each side)
  • Hanging Knee Tucks or Leg Raises: 3 sets, 8 reps

Block 3: Athleticism (15 min)

  • Lateral Cone Shuffle Drill: 3 sets, 5 yards
  • MB Slams: 3 sets, 6 reps
  • Sprint Mechanics (High Knee Sled March): 3 sets, 10 yards
  • Lateral Bounds: 3 sets, 8 reps (each side)
Mother executing a workout plan for moms while her daughter plays on the bed
Phase 3: Perform (Weeks 7-9)

Focus: Maximizing strength, increasing complexity in agility & speed drills, and challenging endurance

Workout A (Strength & Athletic Execution)

Block 1: Warmup (10-15 min)

  • Single Leg Glute Bridge Hold: 15 sec. (each side)
  • Tall Plank to Downward Dog: 6 reps
  • Low Box Depth Jump: 3 sets, 3 reps
  • A-Skip: 2 sets, 10 yards

Block 2: Strength (15 min)

  • Kettlebell Goblet Squat Jump: 3 sets, 6 reps
  • Single Arm DB Row: 3 sets, 10 reps (each side)
  • Hanging Leg Raises or V-Ups: 3 sets, 10 reps

Block 3: Athleticism (15 min)

  • Lateral Shuffle to Sprint: 3 sets, 5 yards
  • Medicine Ball Rotational Throws: 3 sets, 5 yards
  • Sprint Start (15 yards): 3 sets
  • Farmer’s Carry (Heavy): 40 yards

Workout B (Final Athletic Push & Conditioning)

Block 1: Warmup (10-15 min)

  • World’s Greatest Stretch: 5 reps, each side
  • Hurdle Walkthroughs: 3 rounds
  • Skip for Distance: 2 rounds, 10 yards
  • Sprint Build-Ups (50%): 2 rounds, 15 yards

Block 2: Strength (15 min)

  • Bulgarian Split Squat: 3 sets, 8 reps (each side)
  • Single-arm Overhead Press: 3 sets, 10 reps (each side)
  • Hanging Leg Raise: 3 sets, 10 reps

Block 3: Athleticism (15 min)

  • Change of Direction Sprint Drill: 3 sets, 10 yards
  • MB Slams: 3 sets, 6 reps
  • Sprint Acceleration (20 yards): 3 rounds
  • Bear Crawl Forward & Back: 10 yards

Modifications & Progressions To the Workout Plan For Moms

  • For Beginners: Focus on bodyweight movements before adding resistance
  • Intermediate: Increase weight, decrease rest, and add reps
  • Advanced: Add more explosive elements (depth jumps, resisted sprints)

Ready for More?

  • Change the training tool (for example: add in barbells)
  • Add a third training day (repeat a day or add in some cardio HIIT work)
  • Increase the block duration, add more reps, or additional sets to the plan
  • Extend each block by one or two weeks