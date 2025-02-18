Spring is here, and that means more carpool runs, snack duty, and packed schedules. Moms do it all—transportation, laundry, school events—often putting their own fitness on the back burner. But what if you could reclaim your athleticism while keeping up with your busy life? That’s exactly the reasoning behind this workout plan for moms.

You don’t have to just reminisce about your younger, more active days—you can build a strong, agile, and athletic body right now. Forget about comparing yourself to the past and start focusing on what’s ahead: more energy, fewer aches, and the confidence to show your kids what strong, athletic women look like.

Never played sports? That doesn’t matter. You don’t need an athletic background to become an athlete today. With the right plan, your body will adapt, grow stronger, and move better than ever. Whether you’re looking to level up in the gym, keep up on the field, or simply feel more powerful in your everyday life, this program is your guide.

The 9-Week Workout Plan for Moms To Spring Back into Shape

Duration: 9 weeks

Phases: 3 phases, each lasting 3 weeks

Workouts per Week: 2

Time Commitment: 45 minutes per session

Focus Areas: Strength, Speed, Agility, Power, Mobility

Equipment Needed: Body weight, Resistance Bands, Dumbbells, Kettlebells, Medicine Balls

Phase 1: Build (Foundation & Strength)

Before we jump into high-intensity workout plan for moms, we need to establish a strong base. This phase focuses on foundational movement patterns, improving stability, and preparing your body for athletic performance. You’ll begin incorporating power, speed, and agility drills in small doses to introduce your body to new challenges.

Learn and refine movement mechanics

Build strength and endurance

Develop joint stability and mobility

Phase 2: Boost (Power & Speed)

Now that you’ve built a solid foundation, it’s time to increase intensity. This phase introduces more explosive movements, speed drills, and agility work while continuing to build strength. Your body will start to move and feel more athletic, and your coordination will improve.

Increase strength and power

Develop speed, acceleration, and quickness

Enhance muscle endurance for longer-lasting energy

Phase 3: Perform (Athletic Execution)

This is where it all comes together. Your strength, power, and speed will be put to the test in higher-intensity workouts that challenge your agility, coordination, and endurance. By now, you’ll feel stronger, more capable, and more confident in your athletic abilities.

Apply strength, speed, and agility in dynamic movements

Build confidence in athletic performance

Move, feel, and perform like an athlete

Benefits of the 9-Week Workout Plan

Efficient & Effective: Just two workouts a week, 45 minutes each.

The 9-Week Workout Plan for A Stronger & More Athletic Woman

Format for Each Session:

Block 1: Warmup (10-15 min)

Dynamic movements, mobility, light intro to athletic drills

Foundational strength-building

Speed, agility, power, and coordination

Rest Between Sets: 30-90 sec (adjust as needed)

Rest Between Blocks: 1-2 min

Phase 1: Build (Weeks 1-3)

Focus: Establishing foundational movement, improving stability, and light intro to speed/agility

Workout A (Full Body Strength & Speed Fundamentals)

Block 1: Warmup (10-15 min)

Cat-Cow: 6 reps

Quadruped Rockbacks: 8 reps

Hip Openers: 5 reps (each side)

High Knees: 15 seconds

Skip for Height: 2 rounds, 10 yards

2 rounds, 10 yards Low Box Step-Off + Stick Landing: 3 reps (each side)

Block 2: Strength (15 min)

Goblet Box Squat: 3 sets, 10 reps (Modification: Bodyweight squat)

Single Arm DB Row: 3 sets, 8 reps (each side)

( Modification: Incline chest-supported row)

Glute Bridge Hold: 3 sets 30 sec. (Modification: Feet elevated for more challenge)

Block 3: Athleticism (15 min)

Forward Line Hops: 20 sec.

Short Sprint Start (5 yards): 4 times

4 times Medicine Ball Chest Pass: 3 sets, 5 reps

3 sets, 5 reps Farmer’s Carry: 30 yards

Workout B (Core & Athletic Movement)

Block 1: Warmup (10-15 min)

World's Greatest Stretch: 5 reps (each side)

Arm Circles & Shoulder Rolls: 10 reps

Lateral Bounds (small): 10 yards

A-Skip: 2 sets, 10 yards

2 sets, 10 yards Mini Hurdle Walkover: 3 rounds

Block 2: Strength (15 min)

Split Squat: 3 sets, 8 reps (each side)

(Modification: Bodyweight)

DB Floor Press: 3 sets, 10 reps (Modification: Pushups)

3 sets, 10 reps (Modification: Pushups) Dead Bug with Band Resistance: 3 sets, 8 reps (each side)

Block 3: Athleticism (15 min)

Lateral Shuffle + Stick: 3 sets, 5 yards

MB Overhead Slam: 3 sets, 5 reps

3 sets, 5 reps Plank Shoulder Tap: x 3 sets, 10 reps (each side)

Sprint Mechanics (Wall Lean & Drive): 3 sets, 5 reps (each side)

Phase 2: Boost (Weeks 4-6)

Focus: Increasing strength, introducing more explosive movement, and refining agility

Workout A (Strength & Power Development)

Block 1: Warmup (10-15 min)

Quadruped Shoulder Taps: 10 reps (each side)

Hip Swings: 8 reps (each side)

Skater Bounds (small): 8 reps (each side)

A-Skip: 2 rounds, 10 yards

2 rounds, 10 yards Depth Drop to Stick: 3 sets, 3 reps

Block 2 – Strength (15 min)

Kettlebell Front Squat: 3 sets, 8-12 reps (Progression: Barbell Squat)

3 sets, 8-12 reps (Progression: Barbell Squat) Single Arm DB Row: 3 sets, 10-12 reps (each side)

3 sets, 10-12 reps (each side) Glute Bridge March: 3 sets, 10-12 reps (each side)

Block 3 – Athleticism (15 min)

Plyo Line Hops: 25 sec.

Sprint Start (10 yards): 4 rounds

4 rounds MB Rotational Throw: 3 sets, 5 reps (each side)

Farmer's Carry (Heavier): 30 yards

Workout B (Explosive Speed & Agility Focus)

Block 1: Warmup (10-15 min)

Around the World Lunge: 5 reps (each side)

Bear Crawl Forward & Back: 5 yards (both ways)

5 yards (both ways) Hurdle Walkthroughs: 3 rounds

3 rounds Skip for Height: 2 sets, 10 yards

Block 2: Strength (15 min)

Step-Up to Balance: 3 sets, 8 reps (each side)

3 sets, 8 reps (each side) Single Arm DB Press: 3 sets, 10 reps (each side)

3 sets, 10 reps (each side) Hanging Knee Tucks or Leg Raises: 3 sets, 8 reps

Block 3: Athleticism (15 min)

Lateral Cone Shuffle Drill: 3 sets, 5 yards

3 sets, 5 yards MB Slams: 3 sets, 6 reps

Sprint Mechanics (High Knee Sled March): 3 sets, 10 yards

3 sets, 10 yards Lateral Bounds: 3 sets, 8 reps (each side)

Phase 3: Perform (Weeks 7-9)

Focus: Maximizing strength, increasing complexity in agility & speed drills, and challenging endurance

Workout A (Strength & Athletic Execution)

Block 1: Warmup (10-15 min)

Single Leg Glute Bridge Hold: 15 sec. (each side)

Tall Plank to Downward Dog: 6 reps

6 reps Low Box Depth Jump: 3 sets, 3 reps

3 sets, 3 reps A-Skip: 2 sets, 10 yards

Block 2: Strength (15 min)

Kettlebell Goblet Squat Jump: 3 sets, 6 reps

3 sets, 6 reps Single Arm DB Row: 3 sets, 10 reps (each side)

3 sets, 10 reps (each side) Hanging Leg Raises or V-Ups: 3 sets, 10 reps

Block 3: Athleticism (15 min)

Lateral Shuffle to Sprint: 3 sets, 5 yards

3 sets, 5 yards Medicine Ball Rotational Throws: 3 sets, 5 yards

3 sets, 5 yards Sprint Start (15 yards): 3 sets

3 sets Farmer’s Carry (Heavy): 40 yards

Workout B (Final Athletic Push & Conditioning)

Block 1: Warmup (10-15 min)

World's Greatest Stretch: 5 reps, each side

Hurdle Walkthroughs: 3 rounds

Skip for Distance: 2 rounds, 10 yards

Sprint Build-Ups (50%): 2 rounds, 15 yards

Block 2: Strength (15 min)

Bulgarian Split Squat: 3 sets, 8 reps (each side)

Single-arm Overhead Press: 3 sets, 10 reps (each side)

3 sets, 10 reps (each side) Hanging Leg Raise: 3 sets, 10 reps

Block 3: Athleticism (15 min)

Change of Direction Sprint Drill: 3 sets, 10 yards

3 sets, 10 yards MB Slams: 3 sets, 6 reps

3 sets, 6 reps Sprint Acceleration (20 yards): 3 rounds

Bear Crawl Forward & Back: 10 yards

Modifications & Progressions To the Workout Plan For Moms

For Beginners: Focus on bodyweight movements before adding resistance

Intermediate: Increase weight, decrease rest, and add reps

Increase weight, decrease rest, and add reps Advanced: Add more explosive elements (depth jumps, resisted sprints)

Ready for More?