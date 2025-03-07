Balancing motherhood and an MMA career requires multitasking mastery, and UFC star Mackenzie Dern has been happily honing this essential skill set for the past five years. As the sixth-ranked strawweight in the UFC, a regular part of Dern’s routine often involves having her 5-year-old daughter, Moa, accompany her to the gym during fight camp.

Dern’s motherly instincts sometimes have to kick in, even at times when she’s avoiding sidekicks from her sparring partner. she constantly rely on her peripheral vision to ensure Moa is safe and not getting into any gym shenanigans.

“She listens to me, but you still have to keep your eyes open because kids wander,” Dern says. “Oftentimes I’ll see her on a weight machine, and I have to remind her, ‘You can’t be there.’”

Keeping small tabs on her biggest supporter is a happy challenge that comes with being both a mom and one of the top female fighters in the world. Every moment with Moa is to be cherished, she says. None may have been as special as having her in the middle of the Octagon after Dern’s January victory over Amanda Ribas.

“It was really good to have my daughter next to me, raising her hand with me,” Dern says. “It felt like we did this together.”

Currently, as Mackenzie Dern waits patiently for her next opponent to be announced, she is taking advantage of her time as a mother and enjoying a well-deserved break after her impressive armbar submission win over Ribas. During this brief downtime, Dern is focusing on family before a match is signed.

“I get to get my nails done—and keep them,” she says while relaxing in Rio de Janeiro. “For two weeks, I get to be Mackenzie the girly girl. I don’t know about guys, but we love to go to the salon, do our hair, hydrate, and go shopping.”

This significant victory marked a turning point for Dern (15-5, 10-5 in the UFC), who is now on a two-fight win streak after avenging the first loss of her career, which she suffered against Ribas in 2019.

“That submission was really important for me,” she shares. “She was my first loss, and my career took a different turn following that defeat.”