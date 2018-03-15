Joff Lee / Getty

6 St. Patrick's Day Recipes That Won't Derail Your Diet

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all month, savor these healthy, modern spins on traditional Irish plates.

by
It doesn't take luck to put together the perfect St. Patrick’s Day menu—just quality ingredients and well-thought-out recipes, with perhaps a bit of Irish creativity.

This year will be even easier. That’s because L.A.-based chef—and full-time Irishman—Gavan Murphy is here to take the guesswork out of your feast. Murphy has been preparing St. Patrick’s Day dishes for his celebrity clients for years (yet surprisingly, he has never whipped up an Irish meal for perhaps his most famous client, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady). On these pages, Murphy outlines an essential St. Paddy’s meal plan for the entire day.

“The misconception has been that Irish food is bland and boring,” Murphy says. “It might have been the case once, but it hasn’t been that way for a long time.” These days, thanks in part to its inclusion in the European Union, Ireland has become more culturally diverse, which has trickled down to its menu. It also helps that, as an island, Ireland boasts some of the finest Atlantic seafood, including some of the tastiest oysters going.

“Irish cooking can be healthy because of the purity of the ingredients,” Murphy says. “Cows and sheep in Ireland live in fields and are therefore actually grass-fed. There is traceability in butcher shops as to where your meat came from.”

Loaded with healthy vegetables, just enough meats to satisfy traditionalists, and a little bit of booze (because, well, it is St. Patrick’s Day), Murphy’s roundthe-clock recipes—from breakfast to the “recovery” meal—will leave you in a festive mood the entire day. Party on.

Brian Klutch
1. Vegan Shepherd's Pie

Traditional shepherd's pie may be delicious, but it's not exactly macro-friendly. This lightened-up version changes that by swapping in sweet potatoes and plenty of veggies.

Get the recipe here.

Brian Klutch
2. Almond-Crusted Fish Cakes

Typically when you order crab cakes at a restaurant they're loaded with fat and carbs, but when you whip up your own, you can control the ingredients. Here, a mixture of Pacific cod and salmon are the stars of the show.

Get the recipe here.

Brian Klutch
3. Steak With Irish Whiskey Sauce

 

Follow this recipe for perfectly done steak with a unique, delicious sauce.

Get the recipe here.

Brian Klutch
4. Braised Greens With Fried Eggs

Make greens the star of the show with this simple, delicious recipe.

Get the recipe here.

Brian Klutch
5. Chocolate Guinness Cake

Incorporate some booze into your dessert with this chocolatey, satisfying recipe.

Get the recipe here.

Brian Klutch
6. Asparagus Soda Bread Loaf

This modern spin on soda bread is savory and unexpected with ingredients like nutmeg, asparagus, and lemon zest.

Get the recipe here.

