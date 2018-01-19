Healthy Recipes

Greek Salad With Tuna

Try this simple, quick salad for a delicious and protein-packed meal.

Moya McAllister
Calories 237
Protein 13g
Fat 10g
Carbs 13g
Fiber 4g
Using canned tuna makes this recipe super quick to prepare, but you can also use grilled fresh tuna for enhanced flavor.

Greek Salad With Tuna Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 min.
You'll need
  • 8 plum tomatoes, halved, seeds removed
  • 1 large seedless cucumber, halved and sliced thin
  • 1 small red onion
  • ¼ cup pitted Kalamata olives, halved
  • 2 tbsp fresh mint, chopped
  • 10 cups (or about two bags) romaine lettuce, torn
  • 2 6-oz cans tuna fish, packed in oil and drained
  • 3 oz feta cheese, crumbled dressing
  • 4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice, freshly squeezed
  • 2 tsp fresh oregano leaves, finely chopped or ½ tsp dried oregano
  • ¼ tsp sea salt
  • 2 pinches black pepper
Directions 
1. Place all salad ingredients in a large bowl except for tuna and feta.
2. Whisk together ingredients for dressing in a small bowl.
3. Pour dressing over salad, mixing well.
4. Carefully add tuna to salad mix, then top with feta cheese. Serve.
