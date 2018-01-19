Healthy Recipes
Greek Salad With Tuna
Try this simple, quick salad for a delicious and protein-packed meal.
Using canned tuna makes this recipe super quick to prepare, but you can also use grilled fresh tuna for enhanced flavor.
Greek Salad With Tuna Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 min.
You'll need
- 8 plum tomatoes, halved, seeds removed
- 1 large seedless cucumber, halved and sliced thin
- 1 small red onion
- ¼ cup pitted Kalamata olives, halved
- 2 tbsp fresh mint, chopped
- 10 cups (or about two bags) romaine lettuce, torn
- 2 6-oz cans tuna fish, packed in oil and drained
- 3 oz feta cheese, crumbled dressing
- 4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp lemon juice, freshly squeezed
- 2 tsp fresh oregano leaves, finely chopped or ½ tsp dried oregano
- ¼ tsp sea salt
- 2 pinches black pepper
Directions
1. Place all salad ingredients in a large bowl except for tuna and feta.
2. Whisk together ingredients for dressing in a small bowl.
3. Pour dressing over salad, mixing well.
4. Carefully add tuna to salad mix, then top with feta cheese. Serve.