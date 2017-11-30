Healthy Recipes
Lean Muscle Recipe: Spaghetti and Meatballs
An Italian favorite without all of the fat and carbs.
Crave some pasta and meatballs, but can't deal with the calories? Consider this healthy swap, which replaces the noodles with spaghetti squash and ground beef with ground turkey.
Spaghetti and Meatballs Servings: 1
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 20
You'll need
- 4 oz. lean ground turkey
- 1 cup cooked spaghetti squash
- ¼ cup fat-free ricotta
- ½ cup marinara sauce
- 1 cup raw spinach
Directions
1. Mix desired spices with ground turkey and roll into balls; add desired spices to sauce and cook meatballs in sauce until done.
2. Cook spaghetti squash in a shallow baking pan with ½ inch of water in pan at 350 degrees in oven until tender.
3. Scrape out spaghetti squash with fork to make spaghetti strings.
4. Top spaghetti squash with meatballs, sauce, and spinach, and top with ricotta.