Lean Muscle Recipe: Spaghetti and Meatballs

Directions

1. Mix desired spices with ground turkey and roll into balls; add desired spices to sauce and cook meatballs in sauce until done.

2. Cook spaghetti squash in a shallow baking pan with ½ inch of water in pan at 350 degrees in oven until tender.

3. Scrape out spaghetti squash with fork to make spaghetti strings.

4. Top spaghetti squash with meatballs, sauce, and spinach, and top with ricotta.