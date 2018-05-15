Healthy Recipes

Mediterranean Meze Breakfast Bowl

Keep it fresh with this veggie-packed breakfast.

Calories 471
Protein 14g
Fat 29g
Carbs 42g
Fiber 10g
Sodium 910mg
Hummus and chopped salad are common breakfast items in the Middle East, offering a mix of fresh vegetables, healthy fats, fiber, and protein. 

Mediterranean Meze Breakfast Bowl Servings: 1 Bowl
You'll need
  • 1 english cucumber, finely chopped
  • 2 plum tomatoes, finely chopped
  • 1 yellow or red bell pepper, finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tbsp juice of 1 lemon
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ⅛ tsp black pepper
  • ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 2 (8inch) whole-wheat pitas, sliced into quarters
  • 1 (15oz) can low-sodium chickpeas
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 3 tbsp tahini
  • 3 tbsp juice of 1 lemon
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp ground black pepper
  • ¼ cup olive oil
Directions 
1. To make chopped salad, combine all ingredients except feta cheese and pita in a medium bowl.
2. To make hummus, place chickpeas, garlic, tahini, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper in a blender and blend until smooth. With machine running, gradually add olive oil and blend until well incorporated.
3. To assemble meze bowl, place ¾ cup of chopped salad and ¼ cup of hummus side by side in each bowl. Top with 2 tbsp feta cheese and serve with 2 pita wedges.
