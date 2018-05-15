Mediterranean Meze Breakfast Bowl

Directions

1. To make chopped salad, combine all ingredients except feta cheese and pita in a medium bowl.

2. To make hummus, place chickpeas, garlic, tahini, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper in a blender and blend until smooth. With machine running, gradually add olive oil and blend until well incorporated.

3. To assemble meze bowl, place ¾ cup of chopped salad and ¼ cup of hummus side by side in each bowl. Top with 2 tbsp feta cheese and serve with 2 pita wedges.