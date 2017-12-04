Healthy Recipes
Roasted Pork With Cherry Sauce
Frozen fruits like antioxidant-packed cherries can add a sweet kick to muscle-friendly animal protein. Even cooler: They’re already pitted for you.
It may not seem practical to combine with meat with fruit, but in reality, this is great way to get a solid serving of protein and antioxidants from the cherries.
Roasted Pork With Cherry Sauce
You'll need
- 4 tsp canola oil
- 1 Large yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 3⁄4 lb pork tenderloin
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tsp minced fresh ginger
- 2 cups frozen cherries
- 3 tsp balsamic vinegar
- 2 tsp fresh thyme
- 2 tsp orange zest
- 1⁄4 tsp chili powder
- 1⁄4 tsp cinnamon
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°F. In a bowl, toss onions with 2 tsp oil and a couple of pinches of salt and pepper. Pile the onions onto the center of a baking pan. Season pork with salt and pepper and place on the bed of onions. Roast 30 minutes, or until pork reaches an internal temperature of 145°F. Let pork rest for about 5 minutes before slicing.
2. Heat 2 tsp oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and ginger and cook for 1 minute. Add cherries, 1 tsp vinegar, thyme, orange zest, chili powder, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt. Reduce heat to low and simmer until cherries begin to break down, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in remaining vinegar.
3. Place onions on plates and top with pork slices and cherry sauce.