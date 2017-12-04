Roasted Pork With Cherry Sauce

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. In a bowl, toss onions with 2 tsp oil and a couple of pinches of salt and pepper. Pile the onions onto the center of a baking pan. Season pork with salt and pepper and place on the bed of onions. Roast 30 minutes, or until pork reaches an internal temperature of 145°F. Let pork rest for about 5 minutes before slicing.

2. Heat 2 tsp oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and ginger and cook for 1 minute. Add cherries, 1 tsp vinegar, thyme, orange zest, chili powder, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt. Reduce heat to low and simmer until cherries begin to break down, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in remaining vinegar.

3. Place onions on plates and top with pork slices and cherry sauce.