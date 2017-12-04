Healthy Recipes

Roasted Pork With Cherry Sauce

Frozen fruits like antioxidant-packed cherries can add a sweet kick to muscle-friendly animal protein. Even cooler: They’re already pitted for you.

by MS, RD
Pork with Cherry Sauce
Brian Klutch
Calories 368
Protein 38g
Fat 13g
Carbs 25g
Brian Klutch

It may not seem practical to combine with meat with fruit, but in reality, this is great way to get a solid serving of protein and antioxidants from the cherries. 

Roasted Pork With Cherry Sauce
You'll need
  • 4 tsp canola oil
  • 1 Large yellow onion, thinly sliced
  • 3⁄4 lb pork tenderloin
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tsp minced fresh ginger
  • 2 cups frozen cherries
  • 3 tsp balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tsp fresh thyme
  • 2 tsp orange zest
  • 1⁄4 tsp chili powder
  • 1⁄4 tsp cinnamon

 

Directions 
1. Preheat oven to 400°F. In a bowl, toss onions with 2 tsp oil and a couple of pinches of salt and pepper. Pile the onions onto the center of a baking pan. Season pork with salt and pepper and place on the bed of onions. Roast 30 minutes, or until pork reaches an internal temperature of 145°F. Let pork rest for about 5 minutes before slicing.
2. Heat 2 tsp oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and ginger and cook for 1 minute. Add cherries, 1 tsp vinegar, thyme, orange zest, chili powder, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt. Reduce heat to low and simmer until cherries begin to break down, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in remaining vinegar.
3. Place onions on plates and top with pork slices and cherry sauce.
Topics:
Comments