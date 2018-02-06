Salmon burgers tend to get a bad rap. We asked star chef (and Restaurant: Impossible host) Robert Irvine for his best spin on the underrated dish, and he delivered with this flavorful, high protein dinner.

Salmon Bacon Burger Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 | Cook time: 10 You'll need 1.5 lb fresh salmon fillet

1 tsp sriracha sauce

1 tsp seafood seasoning

2 eggs, well mixed or whisked

½ cup Asian-style breadcrumbs

1–2 tbsp grapeseed oil

1 lemon

1 cup shredded romaine lettuce

¼ cup rémoulade sauce

4 five-inch buns

4 slices ripe tomato

8 slices bacon

French fries as side

