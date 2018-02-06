Healthy Recipes
Salmon Bacon Burger
Rethink what a burger is capable of, courtesy of star chef Robert Irvine.
Salmon burgers tend to get a bad rap. We asked star chef (and Restaurant: Impossible host) Robert Irvine for his best spin on the underrated dish, and he delivered with this flavorful, high protein dinner.
Salmon Bacon Burger Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 | Cook time: 10
You'll need
- 1.5 lb fresh salmon fillet
- 1 tsp sriracha sauce
- 1 tsp seafood seasoning
- 2 eggs, well mixed or whisked
- ½ cup Asian-style breadcrumbs
- 1–2 tbsp grapeseed oil
- 1 lemon
- 1 cup shredded romaine lettuce
- ¼ cup rémoulade sauce
- 4 five-inch buns
- 4 slices ripe tomato
- 8 slices bacon
- French fries as side
Directions
1. Finely dice salmon, then place in a mixing bowl. Add sriracha sauce, seasoning, and eggs.
2. Mix all three, add small amount of breadcrumbs, if needed. Portion into 4 even, flat cakes
3. Preheat a griddle to 300°, add oil, allow it to warm, then dust exterior of cakes with breadcrumbs and place in oil. Cook on one side, allowing to brown for 2–3 minutes, then flip and repeat on second side. Drizzle with lemon. Blend lettuce and rémoulade sauce on the side and toast the buns. Once cakes are golden brown, assemble as pictured and serve.