Chef's tip: “The measurements that I note in the recipe are merely suggestions,” Stephanie Harris-Uyidi says. “If you like cilantro, add more. Not a fan of serrano pepper? Omit it. Be creative.”

Shrimp Tacos With Jicama Shells Servings: 8 ( 2 tacos each)

Prep time: 20 min. | Cook time: 5 min. You'll need 2 lbs shrimp, peeled, deveined, and sliced down the back

pinch of sea salt

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 serrano pepper, minced

2 tbsp avocado oil

2 whole medium-size jicama, peeled and thinly sliced into 16 “shells”

½ cup thinly sliced red onion

½ cup diced tomatoes

1 avocado, diced Lime wedges for serving

juice of ½ lime

This recipe provided by Stephanie Harris-Uyidi, host of The Posh Pescatarian: Appetite for Adventure.