Healthy Recipes
Shrimp Tacos With Jicama Shells
Get creative with this unexpected take on classic SoCal tacos.
Chef's tip: “The measurements that I note in the recipe are merely suggestions,” Stephanie Harris-Uyidi says. “If you like cilantro, add more. Not a fan of serrano pepper? Omit it. Be creative.”
Shrimp Tacos With Jicama Shells Servings: 8 ( 2 tacos each)
Prep time: 20 min. | Cook time: 5 min.
Prep time: 20 min. | Cook time: 5 min.
You'll need
- 2 lbs shrimp, peeled, deveined, and sliced down the back
- pinch of sea salt
- 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
- ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 serrano pepper, minced
- 2 tbsp avocado oil
- 2 whole medium-size jicama, peeled and thinly sliced into 16 “shells”
- ½ cup thinly sliced red onion
- ½ cup diced tomatoes
- 1 avocado, diced Lime wedges for serving
- juice of ½ lime
This recipe provided by Stephanie Harris-Uyidi, host of The Posh Pescatarian: Appetite for Adventure.
Directions
1. In a bowl, combine shrimp with sea salt, garlic, a pinch of cilantro, serrano pepper to taste, and lime juice. Let shrimp marinate 15 minutes.
2. Heat avocado oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and sauté for about 4 minutes. Turn off stove and cover shrimp for 5 minutes. The residual heat will cook shrimp through.
3. To build the tacos, place jicama shells on a platter and fill them with shrimp, red onion, tomatoes, avocado, and cilantro and serrano pepper to taste. Serve with fresh lime wedges.