Shrimp Tacos With Jicama Shells

Get creative with this unexpected take on classic SoCal tacos.

by
Travis Rathbone
Calories 123
Protein 17g
Fat 4g
Carbs 6g
Travis Rathbone

Chef's tip: “The measurements that I note in the recipe are merely suggestions,” Stephanie Harris-Uyidi says. “If you like cilantro, add more. Not a fan of serrano pepper? Omit it. Be creative.”

Shrimp Tacos With Jicama Shells Servings: 8 ( 2 tacos each)
Prep time: 20 min.   |   Cook time: 5 min.
You'll need
  • 2 lbs shrimp, peeled, deveined, and sliced down the back
  • pinch of sea salt
  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
  • ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 serrano pepper, minced
  • 2 tbsp avocado oil
  • 2 whole medium-size jicama, peeled and thinly sliced into 16 “shells”
  • ½ cup thinly sliced red onion
  • ½ cup diced tomatoes
  • 1 avocado, diced Lime wedges for serving
  • juice of ½ lime

This recipe provided by Stephanie Harris-Uyidi, host of The Posh Pescatarian: Appetite for Adventure.

Directions 
1. In a bowl, combine shrimp with sea salt, garlic, a pinch of cilantro, serrano pepper to taste, and lime juice. Let shrimp marinate 15 minutes.
2. Heat avocado oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and sauté for about 4 minutes. Turn off stove and cover shrimp for 5 minutes. The residual heat will cook shrimp through.
3. To build the tacos, place jicama shells on a platter and fill them with shrimp, red onion, tomatoes, avocado, and cilantro and serrano pepper to taste. Serve with fresh lime wedges.
