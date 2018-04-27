Healthy Recipes
Simple Tuna and Avocado Salad
This isn't your typical tuna salad, but it's just as simple.
A no-fuss midday meal or pre-workout snack is minutes away with this prep- friendly recipe. The "Posh Pescatarian," Stephanie Harris-Uyidi, may even add additional vegetables already prepared from her week’s meal-prep stash or throw in some fresh mango or tomatoes for additional flavor. “All it takes is a few bites and I am properly fueled for an afternoon workout,” she says.
Simple Tuna and Avocado Salad Servings: 3
You'll need
- 12 oz chunk light tuna in oil,drained
- 1 large Hass avocado, diced
- 1 cup diced english cucumber
- ½ cup thinly sliced red onion
- ¼ cup roasted pumpkin seeds, lightly salted
- Juice of ½ lemon
- 1 tbsp avocado oil
- sea salt
Directions
1. Add tuna, avocado, cucumber, onion, and pumpkin seeds to a bowl and toss to combine. Add lemon juice, avocado oil, and sea salt to taste.
2. Serve with toasted pita, whole-wheat crackers, lettuce leaves, or simply as is.