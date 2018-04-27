Healthy Recipes

Calories 144
Protein 16g
Fat 25g
Carbs 4g
A no-fuss midday meal or pre-workout snack is minutes away with this prep- friendly recipe. The "Posh Pescatarian," Stephanie Harris-Uyidi, may even add additional vegetables already prepared from her week’s meal-prep stash or throw in some fresh mango or tomatoes for additional flavor. “All it takes is a few bites and I am properly fueled for an afternoon workout,” she says.

Simple Tuna and Avocado Salad Servings: 3
You'll need
  • 12 oz chunk light tuna in oil,drained
  • 1 large Hass avocado, diced
  • 1 cup diced english cucumber
  • ½ cup thinly sliced red onion
  • ¼ cup roasted pumpkin seeds, lightly salted
  • Juice of ½ lemon
  • 1 tbsp avocado oil
  • sea salt

Directions 
1. Add tuna, avocado, cucumber, onion, and pumpkin seeds to a bowl and toss to combine. Add lemon juice, avocado oil, and sea salt to taste.
2. Serve with toasted pita, whole-wheat crackers, lettuce leaves, or simply as is.
