Smoked Salmon & Rosemary Protein Quiche Tartlets

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. Blend all the crust ingredients together using an immersion blender, mixer, or food processor. The batter will be wet and doughy.

3. Scoop out the batter and press into a medium-size pie/ quiche/tart tin or a few small ones, using your fingers or a small spoon to press.

4. Bake for about 15 minutes, or until crust starts to brown. While baking, make the quiche filling.

5. To make the filling, whisk eggs with smoked salmon, almond milk, and seasonings.

6. When crust is finished, remove from oven to cool, then add quiche filling.

7. Bake crust with filling for another 30 minutes or until the egg has set.