Healthy Recipes
Smoked Salmon & Rosemary Protein Quiche Tartlets
These unique tartlets are a protein-packed and delicious way to start your day.
The sky’s the limit to what you can fill your quiche with—there are so many killer combos! If you’re not a fan of salmon, try adding some chopped red peppers, onions, and broccoli.
Smoked Salmon & Rosemary Protein Quiche Tartlets Servings: 2 tartlets
Prep time: 15 min. | Cook time: 30 min.
Prep time: 15 min. | Cook time: 30 min.
You'll need
- 2 egg whites
- ¼ cup pea protein powder
- 2 Tbsp coconut flour
- 2 Tbsp milk
- 1 tsp dried rosemary
- 1 tsp onion granules
- 2 eggs
- ¼ cup smoked salmon, chopped
- 2 Tbsp almond milk
- Salt and spices (such as garlic salt, onion granules, dried basil, black pepper) to taste
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
2. Blend all the crust ingredients together using an immersion blender, mixer, or food processor. The batter will be wet and doughy.
3. Scoop out the batter and press into a medium-size pie/ quiche/tart tin or a few small ones, using your fingers or a small spoon to press.
4. Bake for about 15 minutes, or until crust starts to brown. While baking, make the quiche filling.
5. To make the filling, whisk eggs with smoked salmon, almond milk, and seasonings.
6. When crust is finished, remove from oven to cool, then add quiche filling.
7. Bake crust with filling for another 30 minutes or until the egg has set.