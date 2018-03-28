Stir-Fried Tempeh With Orange Sauce

Directions

1. For the sauce: Whisk all ingredients together in bowl.

2. For the stir-fry: Heat 1 Tbsp oil in skillet over high heat until just smoking. Add tempeh and soy sauce. Cook until well browned, stirring occasionally. Transfer to plate.

3. Return skillet to high heat and add remaining 1 Tbsp oil; heat until just smoking. Add broccoli and bell pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are crisp-tender.

4. Stir in tempeh. Whisk sauce to recombine, then add to skillet and cook, stirring constantly, until sauce is thickened, about 30 seconds.

5. Sprinkle with scallions. Serve with brown rice and toasted sesame seeds, if desired.