Healthy Recipes
Stir-Fried Tempeh With Orange Sauce
This healthy vegetarian meal is quick, easy, and absolutely delicious.
Stir-Fried Tempeh With Orange Sauce Servings: 4
You'll need
- ¼ cup dry sherry or rice wine
- ¼ cup water
- 2 Tbsp low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp cornstarch
- 1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1½ tsp toasted sesame oil
- ¼ tsp grated orange zest
- ¾ cup juice (2 oranges)
- 2 Tbsp canola oil
- 12 oz tempeh, cut into 1⁄2-inch pieces
- 2 Tbsp low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 lb broccoli florets, cut into 1⁄2-inch pieces, stalks peeled, halved, and thinly sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 6 scallions, thinly sliced on bias
- Brown rice (optional)
- Sesame seeds (optional)
Recipe excerpted from the editors of America's Test Kitchen.
Directions
1. For the sauce: Whisk all ingredients together in bowl.
2. For the stir-fry: Heat 1 Tbsp oil in skillet over high heat until just smoking. Add tempeh and soy sauce. Cook until well browned, stirring occasionally. Transfer to plate.
3. Return skillet to high heat and add remaining 1 Tbsp oil; heat until just smoking. Add broccoli and bell pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are crisp-tender.
4. Stir in tempeh. Whisk sauce to recombine, then add to skillet and cook, stirring constantly, until sauce is thickened, about 30 seconds.
5. Sprinkle with scallions. Serve with brown rice and toasted sesame seeds, if desired.