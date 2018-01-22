Should You Try the Keto Diet?

The ketogenic diet is very low in carbs and high in fats. Reducing your carb intake this drastically puts your body into a state of ketosis, in which your body burns fat for energy.

If you have a fast metabolism that is suited to high carbs, which enables you to stay fuller and sustain energy for a long time, the ketogenic diet may not work well for you. Drastically reducing your carbs could lead to feeling tired and negatively affect your training.

However, if you have a slower metabolism, forcing your body to burn fat as opposed to carbs could be beneficial to your weightloss.

It's all about finding what works best for you. What works for one person might not necessarily work for another, so it's worth experimenting with different methods, provided you do so in a healthy manner. It's important to ensure your body is getting adequate vitamins and macro- and micronutrients.